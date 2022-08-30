Tension in Palmeiras. Danilo’s expulsion gives Felipão a big advantage today, in the Libertadores semifinal. Tite is avenged… – Prisma



São Paulo Brazil

Sitting in a noble place, on the stands, in Allianz Parque.

Welcomed by the board with all possible respect and stewardship, 20 days ago, on August 10th.

Tite watched the decisive duel of the quarterfinals of the Libertadores da América.

Between two clubs he commanded: palm trees and Atletico Mineiro.





He was accompanied by César Sampaio, his assistant and former Palmeiras captain.

The only annoyances were some screams from fans, crying out for “justice”.

But the screams would quickly cease.

It was 27 minutes into the first half, Abel Ferreira’s team dominated Cuca’s.





That’s when, in an inexplicable and violent way, Danilo leaves the sole of his right boot on Argentine Zaracho’s calf. He would be expelled anywhere in the world.

Red card.

Palmeiras’ tactical plan was sabotaged, and instead of continuing to impose themselves, they withdrew. And he started to run after the Atletica, tiring his players. Scarpa was still expelled. The victory came on penalties, in an incredible and unnecessary choke.

Because of Daniel.

The midfielder was even “lucky” to be suspended “only” for two matches. You can play, if Palmeiras manage to eliminate the intense and vibrant Athletico Paranaensefrom Felipe.





His absence today, in Curitiba, is a serious problem for Abel Ferreira. Gabriel Menino, his likely replacement, does not have the same power of marking and anticipating plays.

Tite remains silent, but is vindicated.

He received a lot of criticism for avoiding calling up the midfielder in the last year and a half of great football and not putting him even a minute into the games against South Korea and Japan, but he was fully justified.

Danilo’s weak point was wide open.

It’s on your ID.

The immaturity, the 21 years, weighed, in a fundamental departure.

And if Danilo takes the same attitude at the Qatar World Cup.

In a knockout game against a strong selection?

Abel Ferreira was direct when commenting on the expulsion of his best midfielder.

“Danilo isn’t mean, but he was fair.”

The blog found that, very calmly, but firmly, Abel showed behind the wheel the move, completely without nexus, in midfield.





As much as Zaracho provoked him with words, which is normal in football, a player of such a high level and so important in the scheme of the two-time Libertadores champion should not have let himself be carried away.

Danilo understood, apologized, assured that he will no longer engage in provocation.

But Abel Ferreira is really worried about the consequences.

With today’s first match, against Athletico, he is sure that his “idol” Felipão will take advantage of the cauldron that is the Arena da Baixada and will try to win the game in the intermediates, suffocating Palmeiras. To come to São Paulo with an advantage to reach the Libertadores final.

To make matters worse, he won’t have Gustavo Scarpa suspended either. Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga will have to do their best in marking to help Gabriel Menino. Wesley, Tabata or even López, whoever is chosen to replace Scarpa will also be sacrificed, playing further back.

Marcos Rocha and Piquerez are expected to be arrested.

With Zé Rafael more stuck at the head of the area.

With Palmeiras defending with five fixed athletes.

Play Felipão with Vitor Roque or Pablo in attack.

Abel Ferreira studied and trained, in secret, all possibilities.

And he is very concerned about this departure, guarantees a source on the blog.

In other words, the excellent Danilo caused greater damage than it seems with his expulsion.

The same fans who charged Tite for not calling up Danilo were silent at the end of the match against Atlético.

The coach of the Brazilian team said nothing.

The childish expulsion of the steering wheel spoke for him.





And the consequences reached Abel Ferreira today.

The undefeated champion of Libertadores will be strong at Arena da Baixada.

But with a fundamental flaw.

And with strength to unbalance this Libertadores semifinal.

Danilo showed the reason for not going to the Qatar Cup.

It needs another four years of maturity…



