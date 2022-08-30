In the next chapters of the serial, Tenório’s former employee will surrender to passion and have sex with Tadeu

In the next chapters of “wetland“, Zefa (Paula Barbosa) will not resist the temptation and will lose her virginity with Tadeu (José Loreto). Phylum (Dira Paes) will discover that the maid had sex with the pawn and will react to the event.

“Oh, my virgin Maria, my Nossa Senhora do Bão I leave… Do you sleep together again? So it happened, didn’t it happen?“, will ask the companion of Zé Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira). Upon noticing the maid’s cry, the ex-prostitute will release: “Ara… So you don’t need to cry like that“.

Religious, the former employee of tenorio (Murilo Benício) will say that his father always said to make love only after marriage. “My father used to say that it was only after getting married… That this was a disgrace in the life of a good woman… I wanted to, Dona Filó“, will finish Tadeu’s girlfriend.

It is worth noting that the novel created by Benedito Ruy Barbosa and adapted by Bruno Luperi is scheduled to end on October 14th. As in the first version of the feuilleton, which featured names such as Cláudio Marzo, Marcos Winter and Cristiana Oliveira, the remake displayed by TV Globo it’s a success.