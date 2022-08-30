The 6 dog breeds with the longest life expectancy

There are different reasons for a canine breed to attract people desirous of owning a unity of the species. Beauty and popularity are often at the top, but life expectancy has increasingly been an important factor in the choice decision.

The reason not only seems obvious, but every pet parent wants to ensure the longest possible lifespan for their furry, four-legged friend.

Science has already managed to determine the average lifespan of several dog breeds. That doesn’t mean your little friend can’t live as long as the ones presented here, okay? Check out the 6 dog breeds that live the longest, according to science.

6. Dachshund (sausage dog)

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

We start the list with sixth place. The friendly sausage dog, whose name is Dachshund, is a breed well known for being a companion, curious and playful. The life expectancy of the animal is between 12 and 16 years of age.

This fits well with the fact that they are energetic dogs, who enjoy adventures like hunting toys. To help ensure the breed’s longevity, it’s important that Dachshunds walk and do physical activities to avoid becoming overweight.

5. Miniature Pinscher

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Not everyone is a fan of the Miniature Pinscher, but the truth is that this little dog is a reduced version (and antecedent in the evolutionary chain) of the Doberman. The species has a life expectancy that is between 12 and 16 years, but for this it is important to maintain a routine of physical activities, such as walking and a balanced diet.

This is because it is a canine breed that can suffer from joint and knee problems. Otherwise, enjoy the Miniature Pinscher if you like lap dogs.

4. Australian Cattle Dog

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The name is strange, but our fourth place is well known for being a loyal and companion dog. The Australian Cattle Dog is a very hardy and active herding breed. With a life expectancy that varies between 12 and 16 years, the species was bred to live in the extreme conditions of Australia.

It is considered a breed of dog in good health, but it is necessary to pay attention to its hips, ears and eyes, regions that are most affected by problems in the Australian Cattle Dog.

3. Shiba Inu

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Emerged in Japan, the Shiba Inu is a breed that can make people confuse with the Akita, as there is an ancestry that unites them. Used mainly as a companion dog, the Shiba Inu is quite independent, as well as a symbol of luck, at least in Japan.

Our third place has an average life expectancy that is between 13 and 16 years old. The second oldest dog in the world, according to the Book of Records, was a Shiba Inu, who lived to be 26 years and 9 months old.

2. Bichon Frize

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Cheerful and very playful, the Bichon Frisé looks like a cotton swab. Jokes aside, the breed, very similar to the Poodle, has ancestry linked to the Maltese and Barret. The breed, second in the longevity list, has an average life expectancy that is between 14 and 15 years.

The main thing to be careful about with the breed is the knee, as they have a problem linked to the patella that is usually hereditary. Otherwise, you can let him party, especially with kids.

1. Chihuahua

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

We arrived at our first spot, occupied by the small, cheeky and playful Chihuahua, one of the smallest breeds in the world. Known for being fearless, it was bred in Mexico in the early 19th century to be a companion dog.

The average lifespan of the Chihuahua is around 14 to 16 years, despite this, it is known to be a species that develops heart and eye problems. They are also quite sensitive to the cold, which is why extra care is required in regions with lower temperatures.