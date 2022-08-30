the consequences of lack of sleep for the body

posted on 08/28/2022 00:01 / updated on 08/29/2022 16:54



Sleep affects our daily performance and our health in many ways, as it is during the night that the body performs vital functions for the body. Quality sleep – called restful – provides physical and cognitive disposition, as well as energy to perform everyday tasks, immunity, concentration and stress reduction, thus being crucial for a good quality of life.

Mônica Müller, a sleep psychologist and specialist in behavior analysis, explains that a person with restful sleep maintains other good habits in their routine by a chain reaction. The practice of physical activities, health care and the performance of functions at work, for example, stimulate sleep, which, consequently, rests the mind to practice them. “A person who has quality sleep will automatically develop other good habits.”

Most of the time, people who have insomnia do not do physical activity, postpone simple activities and do not maintain health monitoring, compromising the routine in general and having difficulty getting out of this cycle.

Sleep works as a period of “cleaning” the brain. Endocrinology and metabolism Bruno Babetto explains that, in addition to neurons, there are other very important cells in the nervous system that act in a similar way to the white blood cells in our blood: they defend and keep the brain safe and healthy by phagocytizing invaders and dead or defective cells. that need to be removed — functioning as a kind of brain cleaning.

Important sleep functions

– Restores the wear and tear imposed by wakefulness — the moment we are awake. Sleep produces a state that allows the cleansing of metabolic waste and neurotoxins produced by the brain through the lymphatic system.

– Conserves energy

– Stimulates the immune system and tissue repair

– Consolidates knowledge acquired during wakefulness

– Maintains neurocognitive functions. Individuals with sleep restriction may develop attention deficit and have compromised executive, creativity, memory and work functions.

– Performs emotional regulation. There is excessive activation of the limbic system — the part of the brain that processes emotions — during dreams, suggesting that sleep is essential for emotional processing, actively supporting mental health.

How many hours should you sleep per night?



The ideal amount of sleep is something very individualized. To establish a sleep routine, the most appropriate thing is to regulate the schedule of activities in general — eating, working, exercising —, creating a pattern of schedules for the body and, thus, adapting the time to sleep and wake up. . Even though, on average, adults need 8 hours of sleep a night, there are those who are satisfied with 6 and others who need 10, for example. The number of hours also varies according to the period of life. In the growth and development phase, the newborn may need up to 18 hours of sleep daily.

Consequences of a bad night’s sleep

Much more than day-to-day fatigue, going without sleep deregulates the entire body. Blood pressure rises, cortisol and adrenaline levels rise, and white blood cell counts soar. Dysregulated white blood cells bug the immune system and make us more vulnerable to infections. Inadequate sleep affects weight control and makes us more susceptible to diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity and depression.

Ritual to sleep well

– To organize a sleep routine, you first need to set a regular time to go to sleep — and to wake up as well.

– Then, choose a suitable environment, avoiding excessive light and external noise. The temperature must be right and the bed and pillow comfortable.

– Before going to bed, start to relax your body. A warm bath, comfortable clothes, meditation, reading and hot drinks can be great allies. Turning off electronics at least an hour before bed and not checking the time throughout the night will also help create this rhythm. – Both tiredness and sleepiness are very important ingredients for a good night’s rest. Going to bed without sleep is a behavior that should be avoided so as not to trigger initial insomnia.

Daytime

For a better experience at night, there are precautions that can be taken during the day. Naps should not be longer than 20 minutes.

To help regulate biological rhythm, exposing yourself to sunlight can be a great exercise, especially when done during physical activity.

The intake of energy foods, such as caffeine, should not exceed 3 pm, alcoholic beverages and heavier meals should also not be made close to bedtime.

The practice of frequent physical activities improves the quality of sleep, but it is advisable to finish the exercise at least three hours before bed.

How to identify unrefreshing sleep

In order to have a good sleep, wake up willing, rested and with energy to carry out your normal day-to-day activities, it is necessary that it is not fragmented.

Tiredness, irritation, headache, mood swings, difficulty concentrating, impaired cognitive functions, excessive daytime sleepiness are signs that sleep is not adequate.

There are believed to be over 70 sleep-associated disorders such as hormonal dysfunctions, weight gain, reduced libido and low immunity.

Sleep quality assessment

Clinical assessment: Information from the patient and whoever sleeps together can help identify signs, symptoms and nocturnal behaviors associated with breathing problems that occur during sleep (snoring, breathing stops, coughing), sleep-related movement disorders (leg movement, restlessness, bruxism). Information on lifestyle, daytime naps and their duration; time and type of work; sedentary lifestyle; use of antidepressants, stimulants; Eating habits are also important in this analysis.

sleep diary: consists of a form for recording and daily monitoring of sleep habits and schedules. The filling must be done by the patient himself, daily and retrospectively. It is an auxiliary tool in the diagnosis and treatment of sleep disorders, through the subjective description of the patient.

polysomnography: This test allows you to objectively evaluate various sleep parameters, such as breathing (respiratory disorders), blood oxygenation, night movement, snoring, heart rate, sleep stages (sleep architecture), awakenings and micro-arousals (sleep integrity), muscle activity ( limb movements).

expert’s word

Can medication be used to help with insomnia?

Regarding the use of melatonin, which is widespread, it will depend on the medical evaluation. It may be advisable to use melatonin in the symptomatic relief of primary insomnia — when the insomnia cannot be attributed to any other environmental — or medical — condition — when you have only insomnia and nothing else. Before recommending medication, however, advice should be given on good sleep hygiene, cognitive and behavioral therapies, and alternative therapies such as yoga, acupuncture, and meditation. For secondary insomnia or other associated ailments, there are other treatment methods specific to each patient.

Why is sleep so important for the process of weight loss or mass gain?

The shortening of sleep time, very common in modern societies, is a predisposing factor for the onset of obesity. Decreased sleep time can modify the endocrine pattern that signals hunger and satiety by decreasing leptin levels and increasing ghrelin levels, and even altering food choices. In this way, the modification of the sleep pattern can lead to endocrine disorders that induce the onset of obesity. Those who don’t have a good night’s sleep are able to consume up to 500 calories more than they would normally consume.

In fact, those who sleep around 8 hours a night reduce their exposure to food and the feeling of hunger itself, compared to a person who sleeps only 5 hours a day, for example. This high calorie consumption of the person who sleeps less is justified by the fact that the satiety hormone (leptin) is low, while the hunger hormone (ghrelin) is high. Those who don’t sleep well also have losses in the production of the GH hormone in the body. The lack of this substance makes it difficult for muscles to grow.

Bruno Babetto is an endocrinologist and specialist in metabolism

*Intern under the supervision of Sibele Negromonte