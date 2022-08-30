The Dragon House sees audience grow in its second episode

the second episode of the house of the dragon achieved a beautiful feat this Sunday (28): surpassing the already impressive numbers of his debut. THE HBO revealed that “The Bastard Prince” recorded 10.2 million of viewers in the United States, including the original broadcast and HBO Max. The data marks a 2% increase from the first to the second episode (via deadline).

the franchise game of Thrones has been showing strong growth at HBO Max in recent weeks. The original series ranks second among the most watched series on the platform, behind only the house of the dragon. The first episode of the derivative, by the way, already accumulates 25 million of views only in the United States.

Set 200 years before the events of game of Thrones, the house of the dragon is based on the book Fire & Blood, by George RR Martin. You showrunners Saint Ryan Condal (colony) and Miguel Sapochnik (thrones).

After break audience records with the premiere of The House of the DragonHBO announced the renewal of the game of Thrones for one more season. the house of the dragon airs on Sundays on HBO and on HBO Max streaming.

