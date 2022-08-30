The Farm 14: Comedian who was confirmed reveals that he was excluded at the last minute: “It was a dirty trick”

With news and surprises, “The Farm 14” promises to innovate in several aspects. Again under the command of Adriane Galisteuthe program must have famous celebrities in its cast, starting with Deolane Bezerra. According to Leo Diasthe women’s team is already formed: Emily Araujo, Barreiro petal, Baby Mu, Natalia Deodato and Renata Muller.

In addition to them, the formerPower Couple Brazil Deborah Albuquerquethe funkeira and tiktoker martian redheadthe singer Tania Mara and the ex-BBB Kerline Cardoso would also be confirmed. the comedian Neymar Limalast Monday (29), published a long outburst in his Instagram and revealed that he was about to sign a contract with the broadcaster.

However, according to the digital influencer, the TV Record ended up changing his mind: “I’m pissed off. Full of hate. I’m really going to say it, I’m not taking it to the grave. My advisor called me and said that this year was going to happen. I got excited. I had to organize my life. Then I went to talk to the psychologist. A few days later my advisor calls me”it started ney.

“’Look, Neil. She didn’t roll. There was a new person with the same profile as you and it didn’t happen for you’. I slipped. I’m pissed*. I gave up something big in my life. It was a joke”, closed. According to columnist Adriel Marquesat the “In off”chosen to replace ney It is Bernardo Langlottjournalist and ex-boyfriend of Gloria Maria.