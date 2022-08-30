The Fed scares the markets

× Photo: John Guccione/Pexels

As we commented on Thursday in this article, the Jackson Hole meeting had the potential to cause strong moves in the market. If Powell’s speech on Friday was tougher, expectations would be reversed and prices would have to, once again, seek a new equilibrium point when trying to understand what the US central bank’s next steps will be in terms of monetary policy. Our hypothesis was correct and the American stock market is now operating around 5% below the day before the speech.

The main reason, in a way, mirrors in an inverted way what happened at the July FOMC meeting and the market has now interpreted that the US central bank is more concerned about inflationary levels than it had previously implied., which is willing to take tough measures such as raising interest rates to restrictive levels in real terms and who learned most of the most important lessons on how to defeat the inertia of rising prices from former Fed Chairman Paul Volcker, the greatest icon of policy hawkish. Furthermore, he pointed out that the job market will have to suffer, which, naturally, will hit GDP growth rates, which should enter a more classic recession.

As the market as a whole had made a very optimistic move, believing that, with interest rates around 3% per year, we would soon be able to reach a level of 2.5%, so there was a whole re-pricing of assets that is still in course. Basically, we’ve had almost two months of risk-seeking capital and bullish bets that have been let down and it’s hard to predict how long this reversal move might last. For now, Brazilian assets have been spared, standing out when compared to most of our peers.

Perhaps this is explained with an expectation of results in research, something that can have a temporary effect. But even with improvements in this field, in the end, at least in a short-term scenario, the worsening in global asset prices should hit our domestic assets. This is made all the more likely by the fact that much of the price support at recent levels comes from foreign investment in the B3, which as we have already witnessed this year is extremely volatile and tends to change direction when external sentiment deteriorates.

In short, these changes are reasonably in line with our main scenario. We believe that we are in a moment of parsimony, therefore, not in a moment of taking risks, especially here in Brazil and at these current prices. But this is a short-term diagnosis, not a recommendation for years to come..

In this kind of volatile environment, and Jackson Hole is the perfect example, things can and will change very quickly.. And at these times, you need to rethink allocations and know how to react in order to protect your capital and even earn on these moves. If you want to know our multimarket portfolio and how it has changed in this scenario, click here.

Rodrigo Natali, chief strategist at Inv Publications.

