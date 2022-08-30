“The goal that will go around the world”: international press echoes goal by Endrick, from Palmeiras | palm trees

The goal scored by Endrick in the match between Palmeiras and Athletico, last Monday, at Allianz Parque, for the semifinal of the Brazilian under-20, won the world.

Newspapers from Spain, Portugal and Argentina reflected the painting of the 16-year-old striker, treated as one of the main recent promises of the Palmeiras base.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

The 16-year-old applied a hat with a kettle to an opponent and dropped the bomb from outside the area. Watch:

At 20′ of the 1st half – GOAL! After being stolen from Palmeiras, Endrick does it well and scores a great goal!

After signing his first professional contract, Endrick started training with coach Abel Ferreira’s squad, but he will continue to play some matches in the youth categories.

Abel avoids making any projections about his debut on the team. The coach is limited to saying that if the striker shows the same talent as the base in the professionals, he will receive opportunities.

Endrick’s contract with Palmeiras is valid for three seasons, with a release penalty of 60 million euros (R$ 334 million).

see below the headlines in the European and Argentine newspapers about the striker’s goal:

1 of 5 A Bola, from Portugal, echoes Endrick’s goal — Photo: Reproduction/A Bola A Bola, from Portugal, echoes Endrick’s goal — Photo: Reproduction/A Bola

2 of 5 Diário Olé, from Argentina, echoes a goal scored by Endrick — Photo: Reproduction Diário Olé, from Argentina, echoes a goal scored by Endrick – Photo: Reproduction

3 of 5 Marca, from Spain, echoes Endrick’s goal for Palmeiras — Photo: Reproduction Brand, from Spain, echoes Endrick’s goal for Palmeiras – Photo: Reproduction

4 of 5 World Deportivo headline about Endrick’s goal for Palmeiras — Photo: Reproduction Mundo Deportivo headline about Endrick’s goal for Palmeiras — Photo: Reproduction

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Palmeiras🎧