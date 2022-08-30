The historic drought that could make the price of olive oil rise even further

  • Mark Lowen
  • From BBC News in Andalusia

Image of a Jaén landscape
photo caption,

Province of Jaén produces half of all olive oil in Spain

Farmer Francisco Elvira makes her way through her burnt-out olive grove, stopping to see the stunted fruit on the practically dry trees.

“Look at them,” he says desperately. “They should have olives now, close to harvest. But they’re empty. And this is the harvest for the olive oil that’s going to hit supermarkets next year.”

The fertile plains full of olive trees that stretch across southern Spain have made this country the world’s largest producer of olive oil, accounting for about half of global production.

But, ravaged by the drought already recorded in Europe, Spain’s so-called “green gold” is becoming rarer. This year’s yield has already dropped by about a third — and there is still no sign of rain that could improve the situation.

