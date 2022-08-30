‘The person enters healthy and never leaves’, says uncle of man who is in a vegetative state after drug overdose in RS | Rio Grande do Sul

The family of Alexandre Moraes de Lara, a patient who has been in a vegetative state for 10 months after receiving an overdose of a drug in a hospital in Porto Alegre, is still trying to understand what happened to the 28-year-old man in October 2021.

“The person enters talking, walking, healthy, smiling, and never leaves. He never leaves, without being able to say ‘goodbye’ to his family”, laments his uncle, Luciano Pacheco Martins.

Alexandre was admitted to the hospital to treat a heart problem. However, instead of receiving two pills of a drug, the patient received 20 – 10 times more. The drug, indicated to control heartbeat, ended up causing a cardiorespiratory arrest. A report signed by a doctor hired by the family states that Alexandre’s vegetative state has great potential to be permanent.

A chart signed by the hospital’s executive director points out the team’s error. According to the document, “the medication dispensed by the hospital pharmacy was different from the dosage recorded in the system and from the medical prescription”. The doctor gave the patient 600 milligrams, but the hospital gave 6,000 milligrams.

His wife, Gabrielle Gonçalves Bressiani, recalls that her husband was physically active and that he liked surfing and going to the gym. She, who was pregnant at the time, says that Alexandre still doesn’t understand when he sees his daughter.

“I was three months pregnant when it happened. Now I take Sara, his daughter, there to see him, but he doesn’t understand anything”, she says, moved.

The wife was with Alexandre when the case happened. She says she questioned the nursing technician, who confirmed the dosage, indicated by a doctor. Shortly after, the boy became ill.

According to the family, the cardiologist gave the correct prescription, and the first mistake happened in the hospital pharmacy.

“The pharmacy, when registering the medication, registered it wrong. Instead of registering it as 300 milligrams, which was correct, it registered it as 30 milligrams. So, instead of taking the two pills he should have, he took 20 pills” , says Gabrielle.

Investigation and what the hospital says

The Civil Police of Porto Alegre investigate the suspicion of drug overdose given to a patient at a city hospital. The case took place in October 2021. Since then, Alexandre Moraes de Lara, 28, has been in vegetative state and needs 24-hour care.

The Humaniza Hospital, where the patient remains hospitalized, says that the care for Alexandre took place in the previous management of the unit. “The Hospital deeply regrets what happened and has been providing all the medical assistance necessary and available to improve the patient’s clinical condition. At the same time, it has been maintaining negotiations with the family members to also provide the maximum necessary assistance and reception”, says in note.

The police investigation has not yet been completed. The Regional Council of Medicine (Cremers) says it investigates the performance of professionals involved in the case.

The family still complains about the emergency care offered by the hospital. According to the uncle, the team took more than five minutes to help Alexandre.

“The doctor didn’t know how to guide the nurses or technicians of the procedure, if they had to do intubation, if they didn’t. that it was adrenaline, which had to be given, it was not given at the right time”, he reports.