the role of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict – Observer

The most recent phase of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, initiated by the invasion of February 24, marks a rupture in the European pluralist order emanating from the post-World War II period, establishing the materialization of a permanent tension between Russian security needs in terms of its policy. and the three main characteristics of that same order established from 1945 onwards – the realization of a North American military leadership, of a tacit economic leadership of Germany and of a pluralist, multipolar and, in the limit, supranational aspect. This rupture, allied to a retraction of the typical unipolar North American role, puts unusual pressure on the entire international order, showing a set of pressure points beyond mere considerations about balances and distributions of power. The war between Russia and Ukraine is, therefore, a war that involves us all, as a society, and that threatens the model built, at a political and ideological level, by the West over the last 70 years.

The Russian-Ukrainian conflict, despite the notoriety and prominence gained in the international community following the invasion perpetrated by the Moscow forces in February of this year, finds its contemporary roots in the collapse of the Soviet Union and in the Russian security perception from that period on. . From the illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014 to the support of rebel forces in the Donbass region from that period onwards, the opposition between both forces has presented an ideological purpose, based on Russian claims inherent to the common and shared past between the two Nations and, mainly between the two peoples, with origins in Rus in the 8th century and with capital in Kiev, and a security purpose, based on the need, at the level of Foreign Policy, to control the Northern European Plain, the port of Sevastopol as the only warm-water port in winter (‘warm-water port’); therefore, as a guarantee of an important commercial infrastructure for the Russian bear economy, and, finally, of the deepening of strategic depth as a fundamental factor in its defense capacity throughout history, namely in 1812 and 1941.

In this sense, 2022 marks an expected universalization of a regional conflict that, in essence, appears to be an expression of the confrontation between two different orders and two different visions of the World – between the demo-liberal model and the model of «sovereign and muscular democracies»; and between the pluralist European order and the Russian hegemonic order of affirmation in Europe, based on a possible balance of power favorable to Moscow. Unrelated to moral considerations of any kind, Putin, Lavrov and their group of aggressors, therefore, aim to demolish an order objectively contrary to Russian pretensions, built on a model that is antagonistic to the one historically perpetrated by the various predecessor states of the current Russian Federation – Grand Duchy. of Muscovy, the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union – and with the concrete objective of containing Germany and Russia, in order to affirm Russian hegemony on the European continent and multipolarity at a global level, in confrontation with China and the United States.

On the failure of Germany’s action and on North American instability, materialized in a double face associated with the lack of decisive action, on the one hand, in this specific conflict, and the implementation of movements out of step with the appropriate historical time, such as the visit of the speaker Pelosi to Taiwan, the European order will eventually collapse, putting pressure on the world order and attesting to a conflict that is far removed from a regional dimension and which, therefore, requires concerted action by the entire Western bloc. More than a war of territories and political and diplomatic movements, the war between Russia and Ukraine is an ideological war, which marks the beginning of a series of potential latent conflicts on the European continent – between Serbia and Kosovo, eg – and outside of it – between the Two Chinas., eg – and which potentiates the entry into a new era of world diplomacy – more conducive to armed conflict as a key to resolving possible disputes and disputes previously confined to the field of peaceful solutions undertaken by an heir order of its main successors – Vienna and Westphalia.

From the End of History proclaimed by Francis Fukuyama in 1991, the World is currently experiencing a reflux of its democratization process, even in previously consolidated and institutionalized structures – influencing International Relations towards an eminently more moral and ideological field and towards a separation in blocks that is expensive to those same dimensions. This reorientation, in line with the progressive end of the unipolar International System based on the economic and, progressively, military and naval rise of China, requires a restructuring of North American Foreign Policy and, more importantly, of the main forces inherent to the European continent, with a special focus on Germany and on the action of Olaf Scholz, at the level of military rearmament and the characterization of a new system of balance of powers that allows the containment of Russian military power. The future of Europe will depend on that and, due to its diminishing but considerable influence, of the entire world, at an economic, political and social level. Mark Leonard affirmed the 20th century as the century of Europe. Wrong. But Europe (and the United States) play a decisive and crucial role in avoiding a 21st century as a century of authoritarianism.

