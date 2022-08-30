The teacher who lost her job for posting bikini photos on Instagram

  • Geeta Pandey
  • From BBC News in Delhi

A university board asked for explanations about photos she had published two months before she started teaching.

A private university in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata has been embroiled in controversy in recent months.

A former assistant professor at the University of St. Xavier told the BBC that she was forced to quit her job for sharing pictures of her in a bikini on Instagram. The university denies that this was the reason for her dismissal.

The woman, who asked not to be named, accused university officials of “sexual harassment” and said she “was intimidated and subjected to moral surveillance.”

She also filed a complaint with the police and sent a legal notice to the institution, which responded by accusing her of defamation and demanding 990 million rupees (about R$12 million) in damages.

