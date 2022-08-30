‘There was no bad service’, says secretary about attack on health center in Primavera do Leste (MT) | Mato Grosso

This Monday (29), the secretary of Health of Primavera do Leste, Laura Leandra, informed the g1 that “there was no bad service” at the FHS in Bairro São José, where a resident broke into an office and stabbed a doctor and killed a health worker on Thursday (25). The alleged motivation for the crime had been pointed out by the Military Police in the occurrence record, at the time of the suspect’s arrest.

According to her, Antônio Anderson Ferreira de Lima, 34, who confessed to having planned the crime to the Civil Police, was a patient at the unit. He had been seen in June, when he received a prescription for medication valid for 30 days and had returned to the health center the day before the crime to schedule a return, which would take place on the following Friday.

“There was no complaint from the patient, there was no bad service and there was no complaint”, pointed out the secretary.

Lima, according to her, has been receiving care at the city’s Psychosocial Care Center (Caps) since 2020, when he began to be consulted by doctors, psychologists and a social worker, but he did not attend the unit for about a year.

“The fact happened not because of the bad service situation. The patient had a diagnosis of mental disorder, was undergoing treatment at Caps, but with low frequency and medication adherence,” he reported.

In May, the patient’s mother sought out the unit and asked for help to hospitalize him, according to the secretary.

“The doctor provided all the guidance with the family regarding the possibility of a psychotic break, that the family should call Samu, in case it happened. Once again, the doctor changed the medication and asked for family surveillance,” he pointed out.

Also according to the secretary, the mother returned in June, reporting that there was no improvement in her son’s condition. Hospitalization at the Paulo de Tarso Beneficent Association, a reference hospital in the city, was granted and the family was informed by the State.

“She looked for the UPA for transport and was instructed that Samu should provide the service because it has a team specialized in outbreaks and that could medicate the patient so that he could be transferred. There was no call from the team,” she reported.

Between May and July, according to the secretary, 50 patients in a psychotic outbreak were treated by Samu in Primavera do Leste.

“It is extremely important for us to emphasize that psychiatric treatment is the responsibility of the municipality and the state, but also that this family can accompany this patient, provide assistance and, if necessary, Samu must be summoned to take him to the unit of care. emergency service,” he explained.

The municipality’s health unit, which is 239 km from Cuiabá, will remain closed for consultations during the week so that employees receive psychological support .

“We ask for empathy. Employees are weakened by the situation and the pandemic. Let everyone put themselves in the shoes of every server,” she said.

Doctor Jaqueline Matos da Croce, 31, worked at the unit for 7 years. Community health agent Regy Rouse Lopes de Oliveira, 51, has been working for over 15 years.

“They are excellent servants, as well as the entire team, which has already been awarded by the Health Department for the work carried out”, she added.

In order to implement security in the ESF, a claim by a sister of the health agent, the Municipality of Primavera do Leste, according to the secretary, will expand the activity delegated to the unit, contact security guards and install monitoring cameras.

The Military Police will also expand patrols in the region of the health post.

2 of 2 Antônio Anderson Ferreira Lima, 34, entered the FHS and attacked a doctor and staff with a knife. — Photo: Granted Antônio Anderson Ferreira Lima, 34, entered the ESF and attacked a doctor and staff with a knife. — Photo: Granted

The crime took place on Thursday afternoon (25). Jaqueline was working at the unit, when the resident entered the office with a knife, while a patient was leaving the room, and attacked the doctor, who is pregnant.

A witness invaded the room and, with a table, managed to stop the aggressions, according to the police. Afterwards, the agent entered the office, according to the delegate, and was also stabbed.

He was arrested and testified to the Civil Police on Friday morning (26). The crime was planned by the author because he did not agree with the care that the doctor gave him, according to the delegate responsible for the case.

Lima was in a psychotic break, according to the PM.

Jaqueline should leave the ICU this Monday (29), according to family information.