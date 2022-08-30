Maisa, presenter, worried the fans this Monday (29). The famous appeared with a tampon over her eyes in a post on Twitter and soon after explained what, in fact, had happened.

“A wind hit and a foreign body entered my eye, it irritated everything, but the ophthalmologist took it off and now I’m relieved!”she began.

“This is the third time this has happened to me”

“Detail, this is the third time this has happened to me. Can I now request music on ‘Fantástico’? If you search for ‘Maisa scratches cornea’, there should be a tweet of mine talking about it”commented.

Netizens expressed their concern for the artist. “Take care of your eyesight. Important that you didn’t need surgery, it was just removed from the speck”, “I dropped sunscreen when I went to take a shower at the water park, and it was horrible for three days, get better cousin, I prefer any kind of pain except anything that irritates my eye, it is unbearable”fired.

Finally, the presenter gave a simple but necessary tip to her followers. “Always tip: don’t scratch your eyes! I didn’t scratch today and that’s why I’m fine now”warned.

On TV, Maisa continues to accumulate disaffections. Recently, the presenter Sonia Abram did not skimp on criticism with the young woman. “Ever since I was little, I’ve been teasing her, poor thing. I don’t know, I thought she was a poorly brought up child. I kept finding it. She grew up and became obnoxious, arrogant. She gives me the feeling that she thinks she is better than everyone else.”vented.

