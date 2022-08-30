Those who worked between 71 and 88 may have PIS Pasep quotas available for withdrawal

A lot of people don’t know, but they may have quotas PIS Pasep available for withdrawal. In this article, you will clear all doubts about payment and learn how to check if you are entitled to the benefit.

PIS is a program created for the integration of the private sector employee with the development of the company. Pasep, the Public Servant Asset Formation Program, is a program with which the Union, States, Municipalities, Federal District and territories contribute with the fund destined to public sector employees. The payment of PIS is the responsibility of Caixa Econômica Federal, while Pasep is paid by Banco do Brasil.

The PIS Pasep Fund is the result of the unification of funds constituted with resources from the Social Integration Program (PIS) and the Public Servant Asset Formation Program (Pasep).

The amounts that make up the PIS Pasep are collected from the program’s own funds, for the worker support fund. The values ​​return to the worker in the form of the PIS Pasep benefit according to the months worked. To receive the benefit, the worker must have worked for at least 30 days with a formal contract in the base year.

Who is entitled to PIS Pasep quotas

The amounts deposited referring to the Social Integration Program, distributed by the companies to the employees registered in the program between 1971 and 10/04/1988 are available for withdrawal.

All participants registered in the PIS Pasep Fund who have a balance of quotas can withdraw the amounts in full. In the event of death of the holder, the balance of the account will be made available to their dependents or successors provided for in civil law.

DPU snake box

Earlier this month, the Federal Public Defender’s Office (DPU) requested, through an official letter, that Caixa Econômica Federal make the matter widely known, so that citizens are informed about their rights.

“We understand that the publicity made by Caixa on the subject to date is insufficient because many people are still unaware of this right to raise the amount related to the PIS Pasep”, said national human rights defender André Porciúncula, who signed the letter sent to the bank. .

Porziuncula also warns that the major problem with the lack of information is that after five years without the collection of these amounts, the money will be considered “abandoned” and will become the property of the Union.

How to consult the PIS Pasep

Workers can check whether they are entitled to PIS Pasep quotas through the channels of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security (Carteira de Trabalho Digital app, official website or telephone 158).

