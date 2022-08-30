Tiago Barnabé, Eliana’s Narcisa, loses his voice and is admitted to the hospital

Tiago Barnabé, who imitates Narcisa Tamborindeguy in Programa Eliana, worried fans when he appeared at the hospital this Monday (29). The comedian tried to reassure his followers and explained that he was admitted to the unit to do some tests and investigate what is causing him to frequently lose his voice.

“Guys, it’s okay. I just went to the hospital because I keep losing my voice, so it’s better to come and see it more deeply, right?”, said the actor, who went to the doctor accompanied by his wife, Adriane Domingues, and from your mother.

Then, still on the social network, he promised that, as soon as he knows for sure what is going on, he will tell. “As soon as the results of the exams come out, I’ll pass it on to you straight away, okay? I love you, thank you for all the love”, he thanked.

O OnScreen got in touch with Tiago and the comedian explained that he will start using medication. “I’m here in the hospital investigating if it’s a callus or what’s in my voice, that time is passing and I’m losing it. But now I’m going to start with antibiotics and, God willing, it will get better”, he bet.

Tiago Barnabé’s voice was a reason for childhood bullying

In a recent interview with OnScreenTiago Barnabé revealed that he was bullied in childhood because of his tone of voice, which was thinner than that of the rest of the boys his age.

“Since I was a kid, I’ve always suffered from this ‘faggot’. I got used to it, you know? I took it for granted. Today, my biggest financial growth, that I’ve achieved so many things in my life, even at such a young age, was dressing of a woman, so I have the greatest joy for that.”

The comedian also said that when he started working on TV, people doubted he was straight. “They thought I was gay, they stayed like that, researching if I am or not, then they see that I have a family. I post a lot with my family. , who is the father of four-year-old Enrico.