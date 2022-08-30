Tiago Barnabé, Eliana’s Narcisa, undergoes a series of tests after losing his voice

Tiago Barnabas, known for imitating socialite Narcisa Tamborindeguy at the Eliana Program, updated information about your health status after causing astonishment by appearing at the hospital this Monday (29).

In an interview with journalist Jéssica Alexandrino, from the NaTelinha portal, the actor declared that he will resort to the use of medication after having suddenly lost his voice. “I’m here at the hospital investigating if it’s a callus or what’s going on in my voice, that time is passing and I’m losing it. But now I’m going to start the antibiotics and, God willing, it will get better”he said.

Through Instagram Stories, Tiago Barnabé explained that he was admitted to the hospital to carry out a battery of tests in order to detect what is happening to your vocal cords in a way that does not compromise them.

“Guys, it’s okay. I only went to the hospital because I keep losing my voice, so it was better to come and see it more deeply, right?”he said, that went to the doctor with his wife, Adriane Domingues, and his mother. “As soon as the results of the exams come out, I’ll pass it on to you straight away, okay? I love you, thank you for all the love”thanked Narcisa’s interpreter.

