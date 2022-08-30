Tiquinho starts activities with the ball and can reinforce Botafogo against Fortaleza

O Botafogo may have an important reinforcement to try to scare away the bad phase in the Brasileirão. Tiquinho Soares started activities with the ball and the Medical Department of the club will run to put the number 9 in conditions to play against Fortaleza, next Sunday, for the 25th round of the Brasileirão.

+ Ao L!, Textor explains reasons for Erison’s departure from Botafogo: ‘We have several options for marker’

O L! found that the striker ended the last week doing separate work with the ball – activities that correspond to the final phase of the transition. The trend is that, if he continues at this pace, he will start training with the rest of the group this week.

Little bit, remember, arrived at Botafogo unable to play due to a muscle problem after getting injured in his last game for Olympiacos.

At the time, Botafogo’s football director said that the athlete’s return forecast would be three weeks. The time corresponds close to that match against Fortaleza, but the most realistic match – according to the forecast given by the manager – would be against América-MG, in the next round.

Anyway, Tiquinho Soares’ recovery has been faster than expected. Shirt 9 is already overcoming the transition and will start training closely with the other teammates. Luís Castro even commented on the attacker’s situation.

– Tiquinho was close to being present in that game (Flamengo), with Matheus. We couldn’t, despite the good work of the health department. We are left with Júnior Santos, who has only two games. Today, he had the opportunity to score a goal, but not many effective situations. Tiquinho will only start training with the rest of the squad as of Tuesday – considered the coach.

There are no guarantees yet, but there are chances that shirt 9 will debut at Arena Castelão next Sunday.