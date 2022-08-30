‘Tomato flu’ may be variation of common disease in children; understand – 08/29/2022

In the last week, India recorded more than 100 cases of tomato flu in the states of Kerala and Odisha. The new disease causes fever and round reddish lesions on the skin, which resemble tomatoes, hence the name. A case study published in Pediatric Journal of Infectious Diseaseshowever, indicates that the condition may be a variation of the hand-foot-mouth disease, common in children.

In the study, published Aug. 19, researchers evaluated two brothers who traveled to Kerela state. The parents said that they played with children who had already recovered from the disease. The family returned to the UK, where they live, and within a week of arriving home, the children began to have symptoms.

The 13-month-old girl and her 5-year-old brother had sores on their hands and legs, without fever. After two days, the girl developed lesions in her mouth, which caused excessive drooling, while the boy’s wounds began to heal.

Hand-foot-and-mouth disease is caused by a virus from the enterovirus family and can affect anyone, although it is more prevalent in children up to 5 years of age. It is quite contagious and is usually associated with viruses. Coxsackie A16, EV A71, Coxsackie A6, Coxsackie B and echo virus.

The children performed PCR tests on the lesions to assess the presence of enteroviruses. The girl also took samples for monkeypox, because the team was suspicious of the wounds due to the current outbreak of the disease – the result was negative.

When they analyzed the samples, the team identified the presence of the virus. Coxsackie A16one of the main causes of hand-foot-mouth infection.

Records show children’s wounds Image: The Pediatric Infectious Disease Journal

The disease progressed without severity for both children. On the 6th day, the boy’s lesions began to heal without wounds, while his sister’s practically disappeared on the 16th day, reports the case study.

Tomato flu was reported in an article published in The Lancet on August 17, indicating that the disease mainly affected children under 5 years of age and appeared not to be fatal, even though it was quite contagious.

Symptoms of hand-foot-mouth disease

The disease is a highly contagious viral infection that affects certain areas of the body such as the hand, foot and mouth, but can affect the genital region and buttocks. Initial symptoms are usually:

moderate fever;

Sore throat;

loss of appetite;

General malaise.

After about two days, the following conditions may be observed:

Painful sores in the mouth and tongue (bladder lesions);

Rashes (reddish lesions that turn into blisters) on the palms of the hands, soles of the feet, but also on the ankles, elbows, genitals and/or buttocks.

In some cases, three to eight weeks after infection, detachment of the nail on the hands and/or feet may also occur, which is defined by doctors as onychomadesis.

How is the treatment done?

The treatment aims to relieve symptoms such as pain and fever, which is done through the use of painkillers, as well as other medications that reduce the discomfort caused by the injuries.

In addition, it is recommended to keep the patient hydrated, as it can be difficult to feed him properly.

When is hospitalization necessary?

Involvement of extensive areas and many lesions in the oral cavity (throat, mouth and tongue) may indicate the need for hospitalization, especially due to the difficulty in ingesting food. In addition, if CNS involvement is suspected, the patient should be admitted for observation.

What to expect from treatment?

Most people make a full recovery after about a week — and at most 21 days. The infection does not confer definitive immunity and new conditions may recur.

Complications are rare

Most of the time, the syndrome is self-limiting, that is, it resolves on its own, without the need for specific drugs against the virus. Although rare, more serious conditions can lead to complications such as the persistence of stomatitis and wounds in the oral cavity, which makes feeding difficult, especially if the child is very young.

When the infection is related to a specific type of virus, enterovirus 71, there may be a greater risk of neurological impairment, which potentiates the appearance of encephalitis, meningitis and other conditions.

More rarely still, the coxsackievirus can lead to pneumonia, pericarditis, myocarditis and pulmonary edema. There is even evidence that he may also be involved in miscarriages.

*With information from a report published on 07/26/22