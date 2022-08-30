Top tips for looking smarter at work

Many professionals are currently seeking better working conditions. So why do you think you would be chosen over so many other people? Know that there are ways to circumvent the system and have more emotional intelligence when it comes to getting a good job.

See too: Discover how to develop the emotional intelligence of a good leader

Check out the best tips to look smarter and more prepared than all your competitors. Don’t worry, it’s just simple, easy-to-follow advice.

Have more apparent intelligence in your work

– Graphics are good

If you want to look more intelligence at work, it is worth investing in graphics. A study by Cornell University (USA) revealed that most people have more confidence in documents that contain graphics. So, if you want to give the impression of trustworthiness, it’s best to show your boss several graphics.

– Be more resourceful

Some studies have already proven that being more expressive is an important point to convey a sense of intelligence and confidence. This means that if two people say the same things, but one of them utters the words with more energy, enthusiasm and expressions, that person will be chosen for the job.

– Use abbreviation

The abbreviation of the name is a way of acting with more intelligence, mainly, for those who are looking for new positions in the job market. Just analyze great figures and personalities in history. Franklin D. Roosevelt and John F. Kennedy, for example, always abbreviated their middle names. This practice lends more elegance to your own presentation.

– More self-confidence

To better understand this question, just answer the following question: if you don’t trust yourself, who will? Well, it’s better to start working on self-confidence more. For this, you need to study more, master subjects, understand your limits and your way of thinking, among other things.

– Lean towards the listener

It may sound crazy, but this simple act of bending over shows more attention and makes you feel like an intelligent person. Try this in important conversations, but be careful not to overdo it.

– Confirm with sounds and gestures

In a conversation, it is important to show interest and rapport. To do this, you need to agree with the subject by moving your head and making affirmative sounds.