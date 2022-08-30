TV show cites FogãoNET comments and ‘can’t understand’ Botafogo’s decision to loan Erison to Estoril

The decision of Botafogo to borrow erison to Estoril Praiafrom Portugal, has already been explained by the technician Luís Castro and by the shareholder John Textor, but it continues to be talked about on the black and white social networks and in the press. On the afternoon of this Monday (29/8), the day after the classic against Flamengo at the Nilton Santos Stadiumthe Rio de Janeiro edition of the program “Os Donos da Bola”, from TV Band“could not understand” the negotiation (see video at end of article).

The host Getulio Vargas highlighted the comments on the page of the StoveNET on Instagram to exemplify the dissatisfaction of Botafogo with the loan.

– I follow a Botafogo page called FogãoNET. Very cool, guys update all the time. I also follow Braune, who is a blogger and has been here with us. Boy, Botafogo lent their top scorer in the season with 15 goals, which is Erison, in love, in the range, 0800 for Estoril and nobody understood. And I saw it there, without slutty: there were about 800 comments wanting to understand how the top scorer of the season is borrowed – said Getulio Vargas.

– I can not understand. Even because Botafogo in this situation still needs Erison a lot. He has been decisive at other times. I’ve been saying since the beginning of the competition: Botafogo has to worry about reaching a number of points that don’t let them run the risk of returning to Serie B. Today they are just two points away from the relegation zone. This is worrying – added the commentator Carlos AlbertoGlorioso player in the 2008 and 2014 seasons.

– We are here to debate, but the SAF works this way. And it will happen more often, it won’t be just this one time. The fans, obviously, are uncomfortable, so are we because they were doing well. He was injured, he hadn’t been playing. But he’s a guy who had a weight. He was the owner of the team, theoretically – also opined the reporter Flávio Amendola.