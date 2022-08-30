TVs come out and appliances come in

After 33 years outside Brazil, the telefunken, a traditional German brand and known as a synonym for TV, is back in the national retail market. But not with televisions. Licensed by the Argentine group somecothe brand was reintroduced in the country at the beginning of this year and began to eat the electronics market around the edges.

First, he joined the online retail, through the main e-commerce banners. After gaining visibility, it is now reaching 600 physical stores of 50 regional appliance and furniture chains scattered across the country. before the season sexta-feira Negra it’s from Christmas this year, the brand should be present in the physical stores of two large national retailers.

Marcelo Palacios, from Someco, who brought Telefunken back to Brazil Photograph: Felipe Rau/Estadão

The product range is extensive. There are about 90, including small appliances, such as coffee makers, mixers, electric kettles; personal care items, which include dryers and hair trimmers; and the audio line, with headphones and speakers for home theater. “In this first phase, which should last two years, we do not intend to have TVs”, says Marcelo Palacios, director of Someco.

Although the brand is closely associated with televisions – because it gained notoriety in the country for the launch of the PAL-M color transmission system in the 1970s – the decision not to have TVs at this time was guided by market conditions.

In this first phase, which should last two years, we do not intend to have TVs.” Marcelo Palacios, director of Someco

In the executive’s assessment, there is a saturation of product options around TV, while there are many gaps left by other manufacturers both in small appliances and personal care categories, both in the higher price segment. “There is a demand that is less met in this premium segment”, he says.

Continues after advertising

A pioneer in radio and color TV transmission systems, Telefunken began operating in the country in the 1940s. It was a leader in color TV and even had a factory here. It was purchased in 1989 by Gradientan important national audio and video brand at the time, and production was discontinued in the country.

Gradiente, which has been facing a severe crisis since the 1990s, has been in judicial recovery since 2018. Its The main gamble for a turnaround is a fight with Apple over the iPhone brand.

Bet on affective memory

Despite staying more than 30 years out of the national market, because of the golden times, the brand has a very strong affective memory among Brazilians. “This occurs not only among consumers who had a Telefunken TV at the time, but the entire family group that had contact with the product”, says Palacios.

This was exactly the main reason that made the Argentine group bring the brand back to Brazil, believing that the quality attributes of the TVs that remained in the memory of Brazilians can be extended to other electronics.

In the evaluation of Jaime Troiano, partner at TroianoBranding, a consultancy specializing in brands, caution is needed when launching releases that have little to do with products to which the brand is originally linked. In the case of Telefunken, the brand is closely linked to audio and video devices.

The ‘new’ Telefunken products

Continues after advertising

“It is necessary to put aside the corporate vanity of thinking that by having a great brand in hand it is possible to do anything with it”, says the specialist. In his opinion, it is necessary to assess the brand’s affinity in the consumer’s perception of the type of product that will be placed on the shelf.

“It is necessary to understand the mental shelf of the market, that is, what the market potentially expects as a product of the Telefunken brand”, he argues. Also launching 90 products at once is risky, ponders the consultant.

Licensing by South America

In 2009, upon having the trademark rights acquired by a German investor, the Telefunken Licenses started the process of returning to the market – it had completely stopped production in 1997 -, through licensing the brand, which bears the name of the company founded in Berlin in 1903.

According to Palacios, today the brand is present in 120 countries. Of these, the Someco groupfamily-owned and privately held, is the licensor in South America. It already works with Telefunken products at Argentina, Chile and Brazil and will soon join the Bolivia and not Peru.

According to the executive, the reintroduction of the brand in South America should consume investments in the range of $30 million in the first three years. In Brazil, the company acquired Telefunken Licenses’ right to explore the brand for ten years, with the possibility of renewing the contract.

Telefunken products sold in Brazil are made in asia and imported by Someco. The Argentine company, which has 75 years of history, has been in Brazil for 25 years.

Continues after advertising

Palacios says that the company operates in Brazil with its own brands Novik, SKP Pro Audio and Probass, for professional audio equipment and for the final consumer, with products made in Asia. It is also a distributor of American musical instrument brands Peavey and Fender. “The base of our company is in São Paulo, but the DC (distribution center) is in Joinville (SC)”, says the executive.

The Argentine group’s annual turnover is US$ 120 million. The executive does not reveal the billing in Brazil, but believes that, with the consolidation of the Telefunken brand, he can triple the company’s sales in the country by 2025. Palacios has been ahead of Someco in Brazil since 2004. Previously, he had a career at Coca-Cola and at the Nielsen consultancy, specialized in market research.

Despite important advances throughout its history, Telefunken went through a series of acquisitions and mergers of its divisions in the 1970s and 1980s. Already with financial problems, it was bought in 1985 by the German Daimler-Benz and retired in 1997.

In 2007, the German Live Holding bought the rights to the brand and started to license it to partners through the company Telefunken Licenses GmbH – the return took place initially in Turkey. Two years later, Telefunken Licenses GmbH created a partnership program for manufacturers around the world to license the brand.

With this, Telefunken returned to appear in stores in Europe and to participate in electronics fairs such as IFA, the continent’s main technology event. In 2019, the brand made its debut in the Indian market, selling TVs.