Ukraine launches 1st counteroffensive of war and Zelensky warns Russian troops: ‘If you want to survive, it’s time to flee’

Russia confirmed the attacks in the Kherson region, but says it has already stopped Ukrainian actions and that more than 500 enemy soldiers have died.

EFE/EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS

Russian soldier firing a portable anti-tank guided missile ‘Kornet’ during fighting



After six months of conflict, Ukrainian troops, bolstered by new supplies of military aid from the West, began a counteroffensive to retake territory invaded by Russia in the south of the country, the Southern Military Command of Ukraine said. Ukraine, on Monday, 29. “Today we began offensive actions in several directions, including in the Kherson region,” southern command spokeswoman Natalia Humeniuk said, according to Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne. On Tuesday, 30, the Kherson government reported that violent fighting between Ukrainian forces and the Russian army was recorded in almost the entire region. “All day and all night, powerful explosions were recorded in the Kherson region,” the presidency said in a statement released, adding that Ukraine had initiated “offensive actions in various directions” and destroyed some “ammunition depots and all large bridges” that allowed vehicles to cross the Dniepr River.

Faced with the attacks, the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, urged Russian troops to flee for their lives. “If they want to survive, it’s time for the Russian military to flee. Go home,” he said. “Ukraine is taking back its own (land),” Zelensky declared, adding that he would not release Kiev’s precise battle plans, but that the military was doing its job. The offensive comes after weeks of relative stagnation in the war. The conflict settled and became a war of exhaustion, mainly in the southern and eastern regions of the country, marked by artillery bombardment and air attacks. Natalia Humeniuk said that Ukraine’s recent attacks on southern Russia “unquestionably weakened the enemy.” However, she declined to give more details about the new offensive. “Any military operation needs silence,” she said, adding that Russia’s forces in the south are “quite powerful” and have been built up over time.

Ukraine has used sophisticated Western-supplied weaponry to target Russian ammunition depots and logistical routes. Kherson is a strategic and essential region for Ukrainian agriculture. The site also borders the peninsula of Crimea, annexed by Russia in March 2014 and used as a base for the invasion. Oleksiy Arestovych, a high-ranking Ukrainian presidential adviser, said Russian defenses in the Kherson region were “broken within hours”. It was unclear which Russian line of defense he was referring to. Britain, a close ally of Ukraine, said on Tuesday that Kiev had stepped up its artillery barrage across the southern front, but said it was not yet possible to confirm the extent of Ukrainian territorial advances. However, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the Ukrainian army’s offensive against the southern regions bordering Crimea, an advance in which more than 500 Ukrainian soldiers reportedly died. “As a result of the active defense of Russian forces, Ukrainian Army units suffered heavy casualties. Enemy losses amounted to more than 560 soldiers,” Russian Defense Spokesperson General Igor Konashenkov said in the traditional night report.

Konashenkov detailed that the offensive took place in three directions and focused on areas occupied by Russian troops in the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. “During the fighting, 26 Ukrainian tanks, 23 infantry vehicles and nine armored vehicles of other classes were destroyed. Two Su-25 fighter jets were also shot down,” he explained. According to the military, the new Ukrainian offensive, which he said was ordered by President Zelensky, failed miserably. Vitaly Kim, governor of the Mykolaiv region, told Ukrainian TV: “Intense fighting is taking place. Our military is working non-stop. The liberation of the Kherson region is coming soon.” Russian news agency RIA reported that the Russian-controlled city of Nova Kakhovka was left without water and power after a Ukrainian missile attack. Reuters was unable to verify the battlefield reports.

*With information from Reuters, AFP and EFE