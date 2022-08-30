Ukraine says it breached Russian defense line in counter-offensive, but Moscow says attack ‘failed miserably’ | World

Ukrainian troops, bolstered by new supplies of military aid from the West, began a long-awaited counter-offensive on Monday to retake territory invaded by Russia in the south of the country, the Ukrainian Southern Military Command said.

Ukraine said it broke through enemy lines in several places near the southern city of Kherson, while Moscow said the counteroffensive failed when Russia bombed the port city of Mykolaiv.

“I should note that today the (Russian) defenses were breached in a few hours,” said Oleksiy Arestovych, senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to the adviser, Ukrainian forces bombed the ferries that Moscow is using to supply a pocket of Russian-occupied territory on the west bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that Ukrainian troops had attempted an offensive in the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, but said they had suffered significant casualties. The “enemy’s offensive attempt failed miserably,” he said.

Ukrainian rockets left the Russian-occupied city of Nova Kakhovka without water or power, officials at the Russian-appointed local authority told the RIA news agency.

“Today we started offensive actions in several directions, including in the Kherson region,” southern command spokeswoman Natalia Humeniuk was quoted as saying by Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne. She confirmed the news minutes later at a briefing.

Ukraine has been using sophisticated Western-supplied weaponry to target Russian ammunition depots and logistical routes, and the government has been talking about a planned counteroffensive in its Russian-occupied southern regions for two months.

Humeniuk said Ukraine’s recent attacks on Russia’s southern logistical routes had “unquestionably weakened the enemy”, adding that more than 10 Russian ammunition depots had been hit in the last week.

However, she declined to give more details about the new offensive.

“Any military operation needs silence,” she said, adding that Russia’s forces in the south are “quite powerful” and have been built up over time.