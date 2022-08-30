Understand dispute in court over parody

Federal deputy Tiririca (PL) returned to parody singer Roberto Carlos, after a decision by the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) that authorized candidates for political office to make parodies without the need for authorization from the copyright holder.

The new video began to be released in the campaign for the 2022 elections, in which the PL politician tries to get reelected again (he has been a deputy since 2011).

The case ended up in court in 2014, when Tiririca recorded a parody of the song “O Portão” —composed by Roberto Carlos in partnership with Erasmo Carlos— in his campaign for federal deputy.

At the time, Emi Songs, the record company responsible for Roberto Carlos’ career, filed a lawsuit and asked for compensation for inappropriate use of the music.

In the song, Roberto Carlos sings: “I came back, now to stay / because here, here is my place”.

In the parody, the lyrics are adapted to: “I voted, again I’ll vote / Tiririca, Brasília is your place”.

In addition to modifying the song, the deputy appears as Roberto Carlos, wearing a white suit, and says that the king voted for him in 2010.

“It wasn’t just simple people who voted for me. Did you even vote for me, bug?”, he asks, turning to himself playing the musician.

Emi Songs, the artist’s record company, sued for copyright infringement and also notified YouTube. At the time, the streaming platform removed the parody from its platform.

According to the record company’s defense, cases such as Tiririca’s constitute the use of an author’s work for purposes of “moral and ideological issues”, which should not be done without the author’s prior consent.

Justice ruled in favor of Roberto Carlos in 2017. The TJ-SP (São Paulo Court of Justice) gave a favorable opinion to Emi Songs, by condemning the federal deputy to pay compensation for violating the copyright of the work.

In the decision, the judges considered that the advertising did not use the song for humorous or cultural purposes — in which case Tiririca would be exempted from observing copyright. For the magistrates, the purpose of the commercial was exclusively to gather votes.

After the TJ-SP decision, Tiririca’s defense appealed to the STJ and managed to reverse the case in 2019. According to the justices of the STJ, “parodies are true transformative uses of the original work, resulting, therefore, in a new work, even if revering the parodied work”.

Subsequently, EMI requested an embargo of the decision.

Last Wednesday (24), the Court concluded that, yes, candidates for political office can make parodieswithout the need to previously ask the copyright holder for authorization.

After this decision by the STJ, Tiririca released a new recording on social media with the parody of “O Portão”, in which he appears again as Roberto Carlos, with a wig and a blue suit, in addition to copying the king’s mannerisms.

wanted by UOL, the press office reported that Roberto Carlos is on tour in Mexico and did not comment on the case. The record company said it will not communicate the case.