Understand how the colorful cloud that intrigued the internet was formed

A Pileus cloud is usually associated with a Cumulonimbus, another type of cloud.

Images of a colorful cloud, similar to a rainbow, went viral on social media and led internet users around the world to wonder what the intriguing phenomenon could be. The records were made in Haikou, a city in the extreme south of China. In an interview with IG

meteorologist Caetano Mancini, from Tempo Ok, states that it is a Pileus-type cloud.

A Pileus cloud, explains Mancini, is defined as an accessory-type cloud. That’s because it doesn’t occur alone — it’s usually associated with a Cumulonimbus, another type of cloud.

In the case of the cloud photographed in China, the largest cloud is a Cumulonimbus and the arc-shaped cloud at the top is a Pileus. A Pileus forms on top of a Cumulonimbus when there is still upward movement of air, with condensation above the Cumulonimbus.

The meteorologist points out that not every Pileus cloud is colored — or iridescent, in more appropriate vocabulary. In the case of the cloud recorded in China, the effect is due to an optical phenomenon called iridescence. The principle of iridescence in clouds is practically the same as in rainbows.

“Contrary to what many people think, clouds are not steam, clouds are water droplets, or ice crystals, in suspension. When light hits these drops, it is scattered at different wavelengths of the electromagnetic spectrum, which generates the colors we perceive”, he says.

The phenomenon, although not so frequent, is “completely normal”, according to the expert, and has nothing to do with the exceptional heat or severe drought that China has been facing in recent times. The Pileus cloud, iridescent or not, can occur anywhere in the world. It is enough that there is sufficient atmospheric instability to generate a large Cumulonimbus, with intense and continuous upward movement.

