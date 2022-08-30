Understand what changes after the Senate approves PL that puts an end to the tax role

posted on 08/30/2022 05:39 / updated on 08/30/2022 05:40



Yesterday, the Senate approved the Bill (PL) 2.033/2022) that obliges health plan operators to cover treatments not provided for by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), putting an end to the so-called tax role (see table below). ). As the text had been approved by the Chamber of Deputies on August 3 and has not been amended, President Jair Bolsonaro has 15 working days to veto or sanction it.

The PL was reported by Senator Romário (PL-RJ) and intends to replace the decision of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), of June 8, which defined the ANS list as exhaustive. This means that service providers in the health area were not required to cover medical procedures that were not provided for in a list of approximately 3,300 procedures. The STJ’s understanding removed the possibility of any other interpretation.

During the meetings to deal with the project, associations of fathers and mothers of children with rare diseases or who were outside the relationship provided for by the ANS, as well as entities linked to the health area, argued that the implementation of the list would make access to adequate treatment difficult. Faced with this argument, Romário stated that the exhaustive role “kills” and the approval of the PL was a victory for Congress and civil society.

"Today is an unforgettable day. I can say that it is a historic day, a day when Brazilian society mobilizes and defeats the powerful lobby of health plans. A day when the right to life and health prevails over greed and usury. The taxing role that kills, the role that murders. We proposed projects that would end the legal uncertainty that the situation caused. We killed the tax role", said the senator.





Health plans taxable role

Pressure on SUS

According to the report approved yesterday, the approval of the PL will benefit not only users of health plans, as it will also have positive effects on the Unified Health System (SUS). The argument is that, without coverage, in addition to leaving health plan users with rare diseases without insurance coverage, many people would have to turn to public health for treatment.

“It cannot be ignored, in addition, that the eventual denial of coverage often leads patients to seek assistance from the Unified Health System (SUS), which can impact the already scarce public health budget and the care provided mainly to the most disadvantaged people. economically. Thus, it would not be fair to transfer consequences of non-compliance with the Health Plans Law to the SUS”, says the report.

In another passage, the senator’s opinion emphasizes that “it is necessary to respond quickly to the demands of families who were left without access to health treatments after the decision of the STJ, which is why we defend the approval without changes of merit of PL nº 2.033, of 2022”.

If PL 2,033/2022 is fully sanctioned, the previous rule applies again, from the exemplary list – which served as a parameter of what should be offered by operators and agreements, but left open the granting of treatments and medicines not listed.