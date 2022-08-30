Unemployment rate drops to 8.9% in June, lowest since 2015

In June, the unemployment rate in Brazil dropped to 8.9%, according to the Institute of Applied Economic Research (Ipea). It was the 13th consecutive drop and the lowest rate recorded since 2015.

According to estimates, the number of Brazilians employed totaled 98.7 million in the month. This result represents an increase of 9.5% compared to the same period in 2021.

The study points out that the number of unemployed in the country is continuously falling. In June 2022, there were 4.3 million fewer unemployed people compared to the same month last year. The drop is 30.1%.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (7) According to the International Labor Organization (ILO), the term unemployment is defined as “the condition of people who are currently without formal employment, but who are seeking or willing to accept work if the opportunity arises”.Vinícius Schmidt/Metropolis ******Person-holding-work-card-behind-a-lot-of-people Following the same logic, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) also states that “not having a job is not the same as not having a job or an occupation. For this reason, students, housewives and entrepreneurs are not considered for the calculation.Rafaela Felicciano / Metropolis Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 *****Picture-person-with-graduated-robe-sitting-in-front-of-laptop.jpg There are numerous reasons that can cause unemployment. In Brazil, for example, the cause may be linked to the economic crisis, low qualification of candidates, changes in the country’s productive base, low education, migration from the countryside to the city, political crises, lack of social investment, among others.Steve Prezant/Getty Images *****Picture-person-sitting-reading-classifieds.jpg The classification of unemployment follows four types identified based on their causes. They are: natural, structural, conjunctural and seasonal unemploymentBlasius Erlinger/Getty Images Metrópoles 2 partner advertising *****Picture-person-holding-box.jpg The term natural unemployment refers to a momentary condition caused by dismissal, job change or recent insertion in the labor market, in the case of people who are looking for their first job.RUNSTUDIO / Getty Images *****Photo-curriculum-for-work.jpg Structural unemployment is caused by technological advances and the inclusion of new production formats derived from this process. On the other hand, cyclical unemployment is that caused by political and/or economic crises that are triggered on a regional, national or global scale.Peter Dazeley/Getty Images Metrópoles 3 partner advertising *****Picture-person-holding-workbook Seasonal unemployment refers to the condition that recurs periodically, i.e., temporary, and that is related to the service sector, such as tourism, for example.Reproduction / Brazil Agency ****Picture-person-holding-workbook (2) In the country, the methodology used by the IBGE to survey the unemployment rate is called Continuous National Household Sample Survey – PNAD.Hugo Barreto / Metropolis Metrópoles 4 partner advertising *****Magnifying glass-picture-on-top-classifieds.jpg According to the ILO, the calculation must exclude people who are in informal jobs or those who have given up looking for one, even if they are able to do so. For these reasons, according to the organization, unemployment statistics can be underestimated.Peter Dazeley/Getty Images *****Picture-people-in-the-work-queue.jpg Among the main consequences of unemployment are: increase in poverty, increase in violence, increase in the crime rate and the obvious reduction (or absence) of family income, which causes hunger, for example. In addition to the increase in child labor, underemployment, increase in psychological and physical problemsYellow Dog Productions/Getty Images Metrópoles 5 partner advertising *****Picture-person-holding-workbook (3) According to the ILO, all these consequences have a negative impact on the economy and social development of a nation.Rafaela Felicciano / Metropolis 0

Formal workers total 42 million, 6.7% higher than in 2021.