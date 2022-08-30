Unimed SC offers specialized and humanized services to customers

Unimed Santa Catarina is increasingly in the lives of Santa Catarina. This is proven with the achievement of the 25th Top of Mind, in 27 editions of the award. This victory takes place together with the 40th anniversary of the Unimed SC Federation, which brings together 22 Medical Cooperatives also references in their regions, such as the most remembered and desired health plan among the population.

With this new award, the brand not only consolidates its leadership in the medical and hospital care market, but also reaffirms its ability to innovate and transform, following the changes around it and anticipating the needs of its customers, making health the greatest value. to be preserved and protected.

Today, the Unimed System already attends to 1 million people from Santa Catarina and includes about 6 thousand cooperating doctors, with specialized and humanized services, combined with the most modern equipment and medical practices, in comprehensive health care. It is the only plan with 100% coverage in the state, with care in 180 hospitals (eight owned), 1,600 clinics and diagnostic centers, in addition to more than 400 own and accredited laboratories.

— Being the biggest and most remembered health plan shows how much we are in the lives of Santa Catarina, sharing the certainty that the greater good is always health, which allows all other achievements — highlights the president of Unimed SC, Dr. Alberto Gugelmin Neto.

Cooperative formed by doctors

The great differential of Unimed SC is that it is made up of doctors, who write their history since the foundation of the Cooperative in the state and daily strengthen it with the work in their offices, clinics and hospitals. are professionals of all specialtieswho permanently improve their knowledge in order to increasingly improve customer service, practicing medicine to the fullest, welcoming patients in all ways.

They are also doctors who believe in cooperativism that underpins the Unimed System, a model of action based on the union of forces, which has been transforming society, the economy and people’s lives. In this way, they disseminate and defend the principles of free adherence, democratic management, economic participation, independence, education, training and information, intercooperation and interest in the community.

In a relationship of true partnership, Unimed is a great driver of physicians’ activity and helps to strengthen the relationship with their patients.

Presence in the life of Santa Catarina

BENEFICIARIES OF HEALTH PLANS

Unimed is a great ally in the search for the well-being of the body and mind, through the largest medical-hospital coverage in Santa Catarina, through its own services or in the accredited network.

COMPANIES THAT USE THE SERVICES

Unimed is the protection of the staff and dependents, enabling them to carry out their activities with greater commitment and satisfaction, with the security of complete health care.

COOPERATED DOCTORS

Unimed represents the opportunity to serve a greater number of patients, exercising medicine in a liberal and ethical way, fulfilling its mission with the care of people with the most diverse needs.

COLLABORATORS

Unimed means a decent space in the job market and the possibility of continuous professional improvement.

COMMUNITY

Unimed translates into an opportunity for inclusion and better living conditions, through its social responsibility and solidarity actions.

