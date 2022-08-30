Unimed Sorocaba advances in digital transformation

Unimed Sorocaba, in São Paulo, reinforces its digital transformation journey and acquires the system that has been conquering several health sectors. This is the Command Center, a solution responsible for improving essential operations for the proper functioning of health institutions and which anticipates risks with mitigation actions so that management is organized and innovative.

Gustavo Ribeiro Neves, president of Unimed Sorocaba



Gustavo Ribeiro Neves, president of Unimed Sorocaba, explains that the Command Center is part of an innovation and modernization plan for the cooperative, which includes increasing the use of technology in health routines. “The Command Center will control care indicators in real time, allowing for faster and more assertive decision-making, reinforcing that Unimed Sorocaba is one of the largest and most modern centers of medicine and health care in the country”, comments the executive.

The technology is based on algorithms and robotic intelligence that communicates with ERP management systems of healthcare institutions, monitoring their operational routines in real time. Integrated with various sectors of the institution, it is able to identify deviations from previously established standards and notifies the occurrence of a problem so that the necessary corrections can be made as quickly as possible.

“Our Command Center solution allows Unimed Sorocaba to have more relevant information in a clear and objective way for the management of its operations in a single location, helping the network leadership in decision making. The partnership highlights our commitment to developing innovative solutions to promote safety and quality to healthcare professionals and, consequently, to patients”, explains Paulo Magnus, CEO of MV.