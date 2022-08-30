US and European futures rebound after negative start to week; IGP-M and more market issues today

Futures in New York and European markets rose, while Asian stocks closed with no set direction on Tuesday (30), after a Monday week of losses in the wake of comments from US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. , in Jackson Hole last Friday.

Powell signaled that higher interest rates are likely to continue in an attempt to tame rising inflation.

In his much-anticipated speech, Powell said the Fed will use the tools hard to rein in the country’s price hike, which is still close to its highest level in more than 40 years. He acknowledged that rising interest rates will cause “some pain” to households and businesses.

On Tuesday, investors are waiting for several updates on the health of the U.S. economy, including the FHFA Home Price Index for June, the Consumer Confidence Survey for August and the Job Supply Survey (JOLTs) data for July. .

In domestic indicators, the highlight was the August IGP-M, at 8 am, which dropped 0.70% in August, after rising 0.21% in the previous month. With this result, the index accumulates an increase of 7.63% in the year and 8.59% in 12 months. In August 2021, the index had risen 0.66% and accumulated a high of 31.12% in 12 months. The Refinitiv consensus pointed to a deflation of 0.54%. The result of the Central Government’s accounts for July is also featured and comes out at 2:30 pm.

In the political field, according to a survey by Ipec, carried out between August 26 and 28, it shows that electoral photography did not change with the beginning of radio and TV campaigns. Lula continues to lead the presidential race with 44%, while President Bolsonaro maintains 32% of voting intentions.

1. World Scholarships

United States

US index futures operate higher after two consecutive declines, with the declines swayed by the Fed chairman’s aggressive tone towards US rates.

The market retreated after recent comments from Federal Reserve officials made it clear that the central bank intends to continue its rate hikes, even if they cause economic problems.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Futures (USA), +0.65%

S&P 500 Futures (US), +0.84%

Nasdaq Future (US), +1.15%

Asia

Asian markets closed mixed after sharp declines in the previous session, with aggressive speech by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in Jackson Hole.

Investors are still digesting the speech of the president of the American central bank, in which he emphasized the need for higher interest rates for longer to control inflation.

Shanghai SE (China), -0.42%

Nikkei (Japan), +1.14%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), -0.37%

Kospi (South Korea), +0.99%

Europe

European markets, as well as the American ones, operate higher after a negative start to the week, following comments by US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell last Friday.

Powell’s remark was echoed by European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel over the weekend. Schnabel reaffirmed the view that central banks must act aggressively to fight rising inflation, even if it means dragging their economies into recession.

It should be noted that natural gas prices in Europe have fallen by more than 18% to below €280 per megawatt-hour, following a rise of nearly 40% last week after Germany said its gas storage facilities must be 85% full by next month, ahead of October target.

FTSE 100 (UK), +0.42%

DAX (Germany), +1.27%

CAC 40 (France), +1.02%

FTSE MIB (Italy), +1.21%

commodities

Oil prices fell on Tuesday, as concerns about global inflation overshadow the prospect of possible cuts in production from OPEC+.

Inflation is close to double-digit territory in many of the world’s biggest economies, a level not seen in nearly half a century, and investors are worried about the possibility of more aggressive interest rate hikes in the United States and Europe.

Dalian iron ore futures dipped below $100 a tonne on Tuesday amid renewed concerns over COVID-19 restrictions and steel production in the world’s biggest producer, China.

WTI oil, -1.56% at $95.50 a barrel

Brent crude, -1.96% at $103.03 a barrel

The most traded iron ore contract on the Dalian Exchange was down 5.01% to 682.00 yuan, equivalent to US$98.77

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, +2.96% to $20,406.17 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

In the indicator agenda, highlight the US labor market numbers. Today (30th), the JOLTS job offer report will be released. Tomorrow (31), the ADP survey returns, on job creation in the private sector. The Refinitiv consensus points to the opening of 200 thousand positions in June.

Here, the August IGP-M inflation will be released at 8 am. Itaú BBA expects a monthly drop of 0.72%, taking the annualized rate to 8.6%, compared to 10.1% in July. “The reading should show deflation in consumer prices, still on account of the tax cut in July. In addition, wholesale industrial items may experience deflation reflecting lower iron ore, diesel and gasoline prices – due to Petrobras price cuts.”

Brazil

8:00 am: August IGP-M, down 0.70% on a monthly basis; Refinitiv consensus pointed to monthly drop of 0.54%

8:00 am: August Services Trust

10:00 am: Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, has a meeting with the board of the National Confederation of Industry (CNI) (closed to the press)

10:00 am: Roberto Campos Neto, president of BC, has a meeting with representatives of Atlas Intelligence (closed to the press)

2 pm: Campos Neto meets with IBGE members to collect the 2022 demographic census (closed to the press)

2:30 pm: Primary result of the Central Government for July, with a Refinitiv surplus projection of R$ 17.6 billion

3 pm: Campos Neto participates in the event “Modernization of Complementary Law 130/2009”, promoted by the Organization of Brazilian Cooperatives (OCB)

5 pm: Guedes has a meeting with Senator Carlos Portinho (PL-RJ)

5:30 pm: Campos Neto has a meeting with Leonardo Sultani, Special Secretary for Debureaucratization, Management and Digital Government, representatives of the Ministry of Economy, representatives of Sinal, ANBCB and SinTBacen (closed to the press)

18:00: Guedes meets with the Minister of Infrastructure, Marcelo Sampaio

7:30 pm: Guedes has a meeting with Federal Deputy Ricardo Barros (PP-PR)

USA

9:00 am: Speech by Richmond Fed Chairman Thomas Barkin

11am: Job Offer – July JOLTs

11am: August Consumer Confidence

12:00: Speech by New York Fed President John Williams

17:30: Oil inventories (API) weekly

Germany

9am: Consumer price index

Japan

20:50: Industrial production

20:50: Retail sales

China

10:30 pm: PMI

3. Lula maintains a lead with 44% and Bolsonaro has 32% of voting intentions, points out Ipec

In the first week of the radio and television campaigns, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) maintained the advantage he had built over his opponents in the dispute for the Planalto Palace. This is what a survey released by Ipec on Monday night (29) shows.

According to a survey, carried out between the 26th and 28th of August, Lula has 44% of voting intentions – the same level registered in the last poll, carried out two weeks ago. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), candidate for reelection, continued with 32%.

See the agenda of presidential candidates this Tuesday

Percentage of federal deputies seeking reelection is the second highest in the last 20 years

At least 451 of the current 513 federal deputies will try to be reelected on October 2, when the first round of this year’s elections will take place. The number, which represents about 88% of the current legislature, is the second highest in the last 20 years, only below the result of 2006, when 491 politicians with seats in the Chamber of Deputies sought to renew their mandate for another four years.

In the 2018 general elections, 413 federal deputies ran for reelection, and 289 had enough votes to join the current legislature, the Chamber of Deputies reported.

Chile summons Brazilian ambassador to protest Bolsonaro’s statements

The Chilean government summoned the Brazilian ambassador in Santiago to provide clarifications after accusations made by president and reelection candidate Jair Bolsonaro, on Sunday night, against Chilean president Gabriel Boric.

The summons of an ambassador, in diplomatic circles, is a means of conveying deep displeasure of a government with some action from another country – in this case, with Bolsonaro’s statements during a debate between presidential candidates, when he tried to attack the former president. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

“Lula also supported the president of Chile, the same one who carried out acts of setting fire to subways in Chile. Where is our Chile going?”, said Bolsonaro, also criticizing the governments of Venezuela, Argentina and Colombia, during the debate held by the pool Band TV, TV Cultura, UOL and Folha de S.Paulo.

4. Covid

Last Monday (29), Brazil recorded 170 deaths and 13,856 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

The moving average of deaths from Covid in 7 days in Brazil stood at 139, a reduction of 21% compared to the level of 14 days before.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 15,028, which represents a decrease of 21% compared to the level of 14 days before.

The number of people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil reached 170,069,429, equivalent to 79.17% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 180,720,131 people, which represents 84.12% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 101,872,817 people, or 47.42% of the population.

5. Corporate Radar

Petróleo Brasileiro informed this Monday (29) that the binding phase is underway regarding the full sale of the Nitrogen Fertilizers Unit III (UFN-III), located in Três Lagoas (MS).

Potential buyers qualified for this phase, in accordance with the criteria published in the teaser, received a process letter with detailed instructions on the divestment process, including guidelines for carrying out due diligence and for submitting binding proposals.

Oi (OIBR3, OIBR4) informed that it will submit a reverse stock split proposal to the operator’s Board of Directors, which will then be examined by shareholders at an EGM to be convened and held later this year. The operation takes place in response to a letter from B3 that gave the company until September 1st to disclose which procedures and schedule will be adopted to frame the price of its common shares in an amount equal to or greater than R$1 until 2/17/23 or until the date of the first general meeting convened after receipt of the notification.

Movida (MOVI3) reported a change in the JCP value. The amount approved by Movida’s Board of Directors (MOVI3) and, on June 23, 2022, was changed from R$0.146550048 to R$0.146551917, due to the Restricted Shares Program. The total amount is R$ 53 million. The base remains as of June 30 this year.

(With Estadão, Reuters and Agência Brasil)

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related