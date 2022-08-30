US warships challenge China along with Taiwan





































The US Navy confirmed that two of its warships were sailing through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, the first such passage by US ships since China began large-scale military exercises in response to Nancy Pelosi’s visit. According to the Navy’s Seventh Fleet, the cruisers Antietam and Chancellorsville carried out a routine patrol of that strait, with the US authorities stressing that their ships continued to be present with the allied country, despite China claiming control of the waterway. .

China warned the US it would retaliate, considering the presence of warships in the Taiwan Strait a threat to its sovereignty. Although the Chinese military said in a statement that they are monitoring the passage of ships, so far there has been no act of war. “Eastern theater of operations forces remain on high alert, ready to thwart any provocation,” the Chinese statement reads. China considers Taiwan part of its territory, but the truth is that the Communist Party never managed to control the island.