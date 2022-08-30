Usiminas (USIM5) or Gerdau (GGBR4)? BTG Pactual recommends having one of these stocks in your portfolio; know which

The steel industry as a whole is not exciting investors and it is precisely at this moment that opportunities to buy securities in the sector may arise. In a duel between Usiminas (USIM5) and Gerdau (GGBR4)BTG Pactual has already chosen the favorite.

The bank not only lowered the recommendation on Usiminas’ shares, but also cut the target price — a change that the institution itself considered late.

According to the update, BTG moved from a buy recommendation to neutral and cut the target price of USIM5 shares from BRL 16 to BRL 11, which represents a 15% upside potential compared to Friday’s close. thursday (26th).

The bank recommends that, in an environment where the entire sector is cheap, investors build their positions in Gerdau instead of Usiminas, as it expects the performance gap between the two to widen even further.

At around 2:45 pm, Usiminas shares fell 4.15% to R$8.30, appearing in the block with the biggest losses on the Ibovespa. On the other hand, Gerdau shares advanced 0.13%, at R$ 24.09. Check out our full coverage of the markets.

Why was Usiminas (USIM5) downgraded?

Overall, BTG struggles to see how Usiminas shares will outperform in an environment of lack of relevant shareholder returns, limited operational visibility, heightened macro risks, price discounts in Brazil and deteriorating earnings momentum. .

“We feel a little strange about downgrading a stock that is trading at 2.9 times Ebitda forecast for 2023, and we agree that it is a late move, as the market is already pessimistic about the company,” says the bank.

BTG now projects an Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, amortization and depreciation) of R$5 billion in 2022 and R$4.3 billion in 2023 – a projection of 20% to 30% lower.

The reduction incorporates higher raw material costs, discounts on steel prices in the domestic market and lower profitability with the increase in slab re-rolling in the overall mix.

The bank’s revised estimate is that Usiminas will trade at 2.9 times 2023 Ebitda, generating a cash flow yield to shareholders below average of 12%.

The downgrade, explains BTG, was made, in the first place, due to operational risks and low visibility of results — “one of the lowest we’ve seen in years”, says the bank.

Usiminas’ setbacks (USIM5)

Usiminas (USIM5) should start the renovation of blast furnace 3 in Ipatinga. According to BTG, the process should negatively impact margins, as the steelmaker needs to aggressively acquire slabs from third parties to maintain deliveries.

In the bank’s calculations, these maintenance stoppages can have a negative effect on the Ebitda margin of 5 to 10 pp

And the market has already reacted to the maintenance. Last Friday (29), Usiminas’ shares retreated as a result of the renovation in Ipatinga.

“The company is also struggling with abnormal setbacks in its coke ovens, which are expected to consume an additional R$1.1 billion in capex and significantly reduce short-term profitability as the company ramps up coke purchases in the market,” he says. the BTG.

It does not stop there…

Capital allocation is another problem for the steelmaker, according to BTG.

Given the extent of capex requirements ahead and short-term working capital needs, the bank believes shareholder cash flow will be hampered in the coming quarters.

BTG projects the lowest free cash flow returns for Usiminas in the industry — close to a 10% return for 2023 versus a return of around 20% for Gerdau (GGBR4).

In this scenario, the space for dividends and buybacks is relatively smaller, an important negative factor for a future share reclassification, according to the bank.

Although it maintains a more cautious view, BTG assesses factors that may positively surprise: