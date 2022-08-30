Vélez player does not know Arrascaeta’s numbers for Flamengo but says: ‘We know how to neutralize him’

On the eve of an important match against Flamengo, Vélez is looking for two perfect performances to try to reach the Libertadores final. Part of that perfection depends, of course, on being able to stop the main players in Rubro-Negro, such as Arrascaeta.

With 19 assists in 2022, Arrascaeta is the biggest waiter on the planet for the year. For many, the Uruguayan is the best player in all of South America, but even that doesn’t seem to have made the high ratings of the ace reverberate among the Vélez squad.

In this sense, midfielder Nicolás Garayalde, from Vélez, gave an interview to ESPN and showed that he did not know about Arrascaeta’s numbers for Flamengo. Despite this, the player proved to be sure that his team knows how to stop Mengão’s number 14.

“We know that not leaving spaces for them will be a key point in this series. No, it didn’t (this data). I know how he plays, we will be careful and we know how to neutralize him.”

It is Garayalde who must even be on Arrascaeta’s tail. The team’s main scorer, he has an average of 4.3 tackles per game in Libertadores. According to SofaScore data, he is second only to Aldair Gutiérrez (5.7) from Deportivo Cali, Alex Rambal (4.8) from Always Ready and Mateo Gamarra (4.6) from Olimpia.

Vélez will not have an important partnership for the duel against Flamengo

Despite the expressive numbers, Nicolás Garayalde will not have the partnership of Maximo Perrone, the second that most tackles in the team, with an average of 3.1 tackles per game.

Perrone received a strong blow to the left rib in a duel against Sarmiento, on the 22nd. As a result of the entry, the steering wheel underwent tests that confirmed a small pneumothorax (air outside the lungs).

Thus, Garayalde’s partner in the Vélez team’s volley must be absent from the team for at least a month. That is, he should not play in any of the matches against Flamengo.

On the other hand, the Rubro-Negro must have maximum strength. With David Luiz among those involved, Mengão should take to the field: Santos; Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira, Filipe Luís; Thiago Maia, João Gomes, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Gabriel and Pedro.

The duel between Flamengo and Vélez for Libertadores starts at 9:30 pm this Wednesday (31), at Estádio José Amalfitani, in Bueno Aires.

