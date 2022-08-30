Vera Magalhes says she will sue Malafaia after pastor posts fake news

(photo: Playback/Youtube/Band)

Journalist Vera Magalhes said she will sue Pastor Silas Malafaia after he lied when he claimed that she receives “R$500,000 a year from a foundation supported by the Government of So Paulo”.

“[O ex-governador] Dria began to play the journalist who attacks the president all the time. Let’s stop with Bolsonaro’s mimimi against women! The house has fallen, Vera!” the pastor wrote on Twitter.

“You will be sued and you will have to prove that I earn R$500,000 a year, pastor. Prepare to receive notification from my lawyer. Lying using religion as a shield is even more vile and clumsy”, replied the journalist.

OLD FAKE NEWS

The fake news about Vera Magalhes’ supposed salary began to circulate in March 2020, when Bolsonarist politicians spread the false information that she received R$500,000 a year to present Roda Viva (TV Cultura).

At the time, the journalist announced the contract with Fundao Padre Anchieta, which manages the station, proving that she receives a salary of R$ 22,000.

In any case, even if the professional’s salary was higher, to say that the amount paid by the government of So Paulo is a distortion of reality.

As published by Aos Fatos, part of the budget of TV Cultura is public, but this money is determined by the LOA (Annual Oramentria Law), which must be approved by state deputies. Fundao Padre Anchieta is a private law entity

VERA WAS ATTACKED BY BOLSONARO IN UOL DEBATE

The journalist was attacked by reelected candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during the first presidential debate held on Sunday by UOL, Band, Folha and TV Cultura. The professional received support from female colleagues, who condemned the president’s attitude.

In the debate, Vera questioned about the vaccination coverage in Brazil and asked if the misinformation about the immunizer against Covid-19 can have an impact on the vaccine drop in the country.

Bolsonaro, who had a minute to respond, used his time to attack the journalist.

“Vera, I don’t think I could have expected anything else from you. I think you go to sleep thinking about me. You have some passion for me. You can’t take sides in a debate like this. Make lying accusations about me. You’re a disgrace to me. Brazilian journalism”, said the candidate for chief executive.