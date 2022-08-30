Viviane Araújo shows her baby’s room for the 1st time and enchants

Actress Viviane Araújo surprised by showing the details of her baby’s beautiful room

The actress Viviane Araújo made his followers curious about his baby’s room. It turns out that the famous released a small spoiler or preview of how the room of your house that will receive little Joaquim will be. The baby is the firstborn of the famous and the result of her relationship with the businessman. Guilherme Militãoto whom she is married.

The lovebirds made their union official in 2020. Although she has always dreamed of being a mother, the artist has been putting off this desire, while prioritizing her professional career. After getting married, Vivi and her husband began to plan the coming of their first heir.

The artist became pregnant at the age of 46. As she was already in the pre-menopause process, she resorted to in vitro fertilization (IVF). In addition to having used eggs from a compatible donor, of childbearing age. This procedure is called egg donation.

Viviane Araújo is in the final stretch of pregnancy, reaching the ninth month of pregnancy. With the baby’s birth approaching, the daddies are rushing with the preparations. The couple has already organized two beautiful parties for the little one. The first was a revelation tea, in which they found out that they would have a boy, and soon after a baby shower, in the mood of a June party.

All excited about this new phase, the mother also showed details of the heir’s trousseau, as well as the stroller chosen for the walks with the baby. “It was a very special day! We went to choose all the trousseau for our Joaquim! Thank you girls, Joaquim was so happy that he, last night when I lay down to sleep, couldn’t stop jumping in my belly with so much joy!!!”, joked the famous when thanking the partner store.

But, the artist sharpened the curiosity of her family’s fans even more by showing a click from her son’s little room. In the only image that Viviane Araújo published, it seems, the place will be decorated with light colors and some details in blue. Among the decorations that appear in the click are some teddy bears and blocks with the newborn’s name.

