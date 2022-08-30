Vtor Pereira details Maycon’s picture and rules out the return of the steering wheel in decision in the Copa do Brasil

This Monday, Corinthians beat Red Bull Bragantino 1-0, at Neo Química Arena, for the Brasileirão. Timão’s goal was scored by Gustavo Silva. Vítor Pereira gave a press conference after the match and has already projected another goal for the alvinegro club.

The coach talked about the return game of the Copa do Brasil semifinals, on Thursday, September 15, against Fluminense, at Neo Química Arena. Asked about a possible return of Maycon for the decision, the Portuguese opened the game and revealed that he does not expect to have the midfielder for the confrontation.

“The Maycon I saw today is undergoing treatment, he still hasn’t put his foot down because of the fracture, he’s still in a premature phase. But when Maycon is well, he will be an asset to us, have no doubt. He is a player who will add, he will add quality, important things in our game, but he is not at this stage of talking about him for the game against Fluminensehonestly it doesn’t seem like it”, said Vítor Pereira.

Maycon was injured in Corinthians’ 2-0 defeat against Flamengo, in the first leg of the Libertadores round of 16, on August 2. The athlete suffered a fractured toe after sharing with Thiago Maia during the match. Vítor Pereira said that the athlete is still in a premature phase of treatment.

“I’m not a doctor, but he’s still at an early stage, he’s still not putting his feet on the ground, difficulty walking, can you imagine when he’s going to run, go to the field, gain physical condition? It was a broken finger. But it was a problem I wanted to have, Maycon back was a problem I wanted to havebut I don’t know if it will be possible”, said the Corinthians coach.

Timão returns to the field on Sunday. Corinthians faces Internacional, at 4 pm, for the twenty-fifth round of the Brazilian Championship. The match will be held at Neo Química Arena.

