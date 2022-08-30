Walking for 2 minutes after meals makes a difference, study says







Walking for two minutes helps your health Photo: Shutterstock / Saúde em Dia

It is possible to say that the positive effects of walk around a bit, right after meals, is not a complete novelty. Popular wisdom told us this a long time ago. However, now, in addition to empirical knowledge, we have come to scientific evidence on the subject.

Yes, walking after meals is a great idea for those who want to be healthier. And just two minutes can make a difference to our body. The discovery was made from a meta-analysis, recently published in the scientific journal Sports Medicine.

According to the researchers, walking for 15 minutes after a meal can reduce blood sugar levels and prevent, for example, metabolic diseases such as diabetes. But if the activity lasts for at least two minutes, there will already be a significant impact on moderating these sugar levels.

And you don’t necessarily need to walk after meals. Any type of activity that takes you out of complete rest will already be able to promote health benefits for the body. Doing household chores, moving your body, or simply standing for a few minutes can make a difference.

However, despite the positive effects that small, light activity provides, the analysis also indicated that these benefits can be leveraged. And just increase the duration of the walk, for example. After all, walking for 60 to 90 minutes after eating has been shown to have the most health benefits.