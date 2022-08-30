“We do not have…”; Atlético president leaves clubbing aside and unexpectedly surrenders to Flamengo

On the night of the next Wednesday (31), the Flamengo starts the duel against Vélez Sarsfield, from Argentina, for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores da América. The first game will be with the Argentines on the field and the return, next week, will be at Maracanã. Whoever advances faces the winner of the other duel of the semis of Liberta, Athletico and Palmeiras.

in relation to Dearest, one of the highlights of the season was the great cast assembled by the team. To give you an idea, popular names like Vidal and Everton Cebolinha have been reserves and Bruno Henrique is injured. Even so, the team is coming off a great streak. Fla managed to organize themselves financially to maintain a great squad.

In an interview for Itatiaia, Sérgio Coelho, president of Atlético, revealed that the financial situation of the club is worrying. When commenting on the subject, he made a point of making a comparison with Rubro-Negro Carioca and highlighting the financial power that Mengão holds at the moment.

“Galo doesn’t have R$100 million to sign as Flamengo did recently. We are not going to deceive the fans by saying that we are going to build a team full of stars for next year.”analyzed the leader of the Minas Gerais team.

“Were it not for these people (4R’s) to help Atlético, financially and working as well, Atlético, have no doubt, would be in the second division. We have the biggest debt in Brazilian football. We are the club that owes the most. Today we pay the bills because the 4R’s help pay those bills. If it weren’t for them, we wouldn’t be able to do it.”concluded Coelho.