Were you a victim of fraud? Learn how to cancel a payroll loan

The unauthorized issuance of payroll credit cards is in the sights of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security. In all, about 23 financial institutions will be investigated. If you were one of the victims of this type of fraud, learn now how to cancel the payroll loan.

Read more: MEIs can borrow from R$ 5,000 at Caixa; understand how it works

According to investigations by the Ministry of Justice and according to complaints made by victims throughout Brazil, in addition to issuing cards without authorization, people paid interest on invoices and had the discounted without the proper information.

Learn how to cancel the payroll loan

Frauds involving payroll loans have become common throughout Brazil. A lot of people discover credits they haven’t even hired. Even worse is when victims fall for scams, so no amount is available on the account. Whatever the situation, it is important to know how to act.

When noticing that some value was released as consigned without your authorization or if you realize that the data has been used by someone else, the first step is to contact the bank or financial institution.

For security reasons, it was informed that it will be necessary to provide some personal data to guarantee the authenticity of the contact. After going through all the confirmation steps, it is time to request the cancellation and to prove that you have not applied for any type of loan.

If you encounter any difficulties in asking the bank or institution for help, the next attempt is the registration of the complaint with the Central Bank ombudsman. After this registration, the bank will have up to ten days to respond.

Keep in mind that it is also important to file a police report with the Civil Police, as this is a way to protect yourself and indicate that you have been the victim of a fraud involving a payroll loan.

It is also worth remembering that it is essential to check the history of the institution that offers the credit in question so as not to fall into fraud and not to have the name or personal data used improperly.