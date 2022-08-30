West Ham announce the signing of Brazilian Lucas Paquetá

Now it’s official: the Brazilian Lucas Paquetá is the newest reinforcement of the West Ham from England. This Monday, the British club announced the 25-year-old midfielder, who joins the London squad after leaving the Lyon, from France.

The values of the transfer were not disclosed, but the Hammers paid 60 million euros (R$ 302 million) to the Gones. Paquetá’s contract with West Ham will run for five years, until June 2027.with the option to renew for another season.

– I’m extremely happy to be here. I hope it’s the beginning of a pleasant journey. I hope that my visit here is a success. Last season West Ham had a very good season and I hope they continue to enjoy more and more good seasons in my time at the club. I’m excited to wear the West Ham shirt and show the fans what I can do to help my teammates and the club.”

Lucas Paquetá goes to his third club in Europe (Photo: Disclosure / West Ham)

Revealed at Flamengo, Lucas Paquetá left the carioca club in 2019 to defend Milan. After a year and a half in the Italian team, the Brazilian made a deal with Lyon, where he became one of the protagonists of the team that today has John Textor as one of the owners.

As the player’s training club, Flamengo will be entitled to a percentage of the value of the negotiation. Rubro-Negro will receive 4% of the 60 million euros, which corresponds to 2.4 million euros (R$ 12 million). Milan gets 600 thousand euros (R$ 3 million).

West Ham is now racing to expedite the midfielder’s documentation so that the athlete is available to coach David Moyes as soon as possible. On Wednesday, the Hammers face Tottenham and on Saturday the opponent is Chelsea, both in the Premier League.