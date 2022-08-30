West Ham announce the signing of Lucas Paquetá, ex-Lyon; value of the negotiation may exceed R$ 300 million

The midfielder came to be linked to other clubs in the tournament in the transfer window

Lucas Paquetá is the new reinforcement of the West Ham. The English club ended the soap opera involving the player and announced his contract for five seasons this Monday (29).

As determined by ESPN last Sunday (28), the English must pay something around 55 million euros to 60 million euros (R$ 280 million and R$ 305 million) if contractual bonuses are reached.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

This Monday, the Brazilian said goodbye to Lyon on social media and there was even a leak of a photo of the midfielder with the shirt of the English team.

Arsenal and Newcastle also showed interest in the Brazilian, but could not reach the values ​​to convince the Lyon for sale. With that, West Ham had a clear path to close the deal.

Revealed on the basis of FlamengoPaquetá moved to the Milan in January 2019. After a season and a half off, however, the player moved to Lyon in September 2020.

In France, the Brazilian got even more time on the field and consolidated himself in European football. In 80 games, he scored 21 goals and won the number 10 shirt for the team.

At Brazilian Teamwas present in the conquest of the 2019 Copa América and established himself as a starter in the final stretch of the World Cup qualifiers.