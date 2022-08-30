What are the cars of the candidates for president of Brazil?

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) detailed, this Monday (29), the list of assets of candidates for this year’s election, including what each one has in the garage. Initially, this information was not available, on the grounds that it meets the guidelines of the General Data Protection Act (LGPD).

In the last week, however, the plenary of the court itself chose to make public the detailed information of the statements. Thus, it is possible to verify important information such as how many cars, apartments, houses your candidate has and how much each asset is worth. It is also possible to see in which other applications the equity was invested.

The data can be consulted on the TSE’s website Divulgation of Candidatures and Electoral Accounts. It is worth mentioning that the values ​​are all the purchase values, declared by the candidates, and not the updated market values.

Image: Disclosure

José Maria Eymael (Christian Democracy Party)

He is the candidate with the highest automotive wealth. Of its declared R$6.5 million, R$234,660 is invested in four vehicles. His most expensive car is a Mitsubishi Pajero (2011), valued at R$142.5. The others are a Chevrolet Blazer (1999) worth R$56 thousand, a Peugeot 407 (2007) valued at R$24 thousand and a Fiat Tipo (1994) worth R$12 thousand. Also noteworthy is the presence of a Fooker 25.5 speedboat, worth R$123,000, and its respective life raft for six people, worth R$7,000.

Image: Murilo Góes/UOL

Ciro Gomes (PDT)

Second largest asset in cars. Of its R$ 3 million total declared, R$ 190 thousand refer to motor vehicles, being a Toyota Hilux SW4 SRV 4X4 (2010/2010) valued at R$ 105 thousand and a Hyundai Elantra MD 1.8 automatic (2012/2013) in the value of BRL 85 thousand.

Image: Guilherme Mazieiro/UOL

Jair Bolsonaro (PL),

The current president, who is seeking reelection, declared that he has only one motorcycle in his name, a Honda/NC 750X (2019/2020) valued at R$26,500. The total wealth of the current president is R$ 2.3 million, according to the Electoral Court.

Lula does not specify models

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who leaves for the PT, declared R$133,400 in two vehicles, one valued at R$85,000 and the other valued at R$48,400. In none of them, however, the candidate informed the make, model, year or other details of the cars. He declared a total net worth of R$7.4 million.

The presidential candidates Felipe D’Ávila (Novo), Léo Péricles (UP), Pablo Marçal (PROS), Roberto Jefferson (PTB), Simone Tebet (MDB), Sofia Manzano (PCB), Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) and Vera Lúcia ( PSTU) declared that they did not have motor vehicles registered in their names.

