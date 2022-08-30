What are the very rare ‘red elves’ of the Atacama Desert

The phenomenon of the 'red elves' captured in the Atacama

Credit, ESO

The “red goblins” that were recently observed from a scientific station in Chile have always been very difficult to spot.

But the European Southern Observatory (ESO), in the Atacama Desert, managed to capture in image the phenomenon popularly known as “red atmospheric elves” (red sprites).

The image shows the bright reddish vertical lines captured by ESO’s La Silla Observatory — which, despite the mythological name, have a meteorological explanation.

“This is a form of lightning that happens high above storm clouds, discharging electricity into the Earth’s atmosphere at an altitude of 50 to 90 km,” explains ESO.

