What are the very rare ‘red elves’ of the Atacama Desert







The phenomenon of the ‘red elves’ captured in the Atacama Photo: ESO / BBC News Brazil

The “red goblins” that were recently observed from a scientific station in Chile have always been very difficult to spot.

But the European Southern Observatory (ESO), in the Atacama Desert, managed to capture in image the phenomenon popularly known as “red atmospheric elves” (red sprites).

The image shows the bright reddish vertical lines captured by ESO’s La Silla Observatory — which, despite the mythological name, have a meteorological explanation.

“This is a form of lightning that happens high above storm clouds, discharging electricity into the Earth’s atmosphere at an altitude of 50 to 90 km,” explains ESO.

“Not only do they occur much higher in the sky than normal lightning, they are colder than the white lightning we usually see and appear to be much fainter,” he adds.

Although it may occur sporadically under suitable atmospheric conditions, it is a phenomenon rarely captured in image.

It was not until 1989 that the first photographic record of this phenomenon was obtained, according to ESO.

For a long time, his appearance gave rise to numerous popular supernatural stories that earned him the name “red goblins”.

a double vision

The darkness of the Atacama Desert makes it an ideal place to observe the universe, which is why several telescopes and observatories are installed there.

But this lack of light pollution also favors the sighting of phenomena on Earth, such as “red elves”.





The La Silla Observatory is ideally positioned to observe phenomena in space and on Earth Photo: ESO / BBC News Brazil

The photograph published by ESO this week also shows a greenish hue on the horizon known as atmospheric luminescence (airglow), another phenomenon that combines with the “red elves”.

“During the day, sunlight pushes electrons away from the nitrogen and oxygen of the Earth’s atmosphere, and at night, these electrons recombine with atoms and molecules, causing them to glow,” explains ESO.

“Typically, atmospheric luminescence can only be seen in very dark skies, where there is no light pollution,” he adds.

– This text was published in https://www.bbc.com/portuguese/geral-62715328