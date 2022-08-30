What does Cruzeiro lack to have the best campaign in the history of Serie B?

photo: Staff Images/Cruise With 73% of success, Cruzeiro has 57 points in 26 games in this Serie B After 26 games, Cruzeiro leads Serie B with 57 points – ten more than second-placed Bahia. Clearly in first place, the celestial team already dreams of bold goals in this final stretch of the championship. If it maintains the 73% success rate until the last round, Raposa will end up with the second best campaign in history.

The second division record belongs to Corinthians 2008. Under the command of Mano Menezes, the São Paulo team had a performance of 74.5% and won 85 of the 114 possible points. There were 25 victories, ten draws and only three defeats that year.

UFMG mathematicians state that 63 is the average score to qualify for Serie A. If they win their next two matches, the star team will reach that mark against Cricima, in Mineiro, on September 4th.

Best campaigns in Series B history:

Corinthians – 85 points in 2008 (74.5% success)

Portuguese – 81 points in 2011 (71% success)

Palmeiras – 79 points in 2013 (69.2% success)

Gois – 78 points in 2012 (68.4% success)

Vasco – 76 points in 2009 (66.6% success)

Upcoming Cruise Games: