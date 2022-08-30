What is the “tomato flu” that is spreading in India? Is it really a new disease?

An outbreak of “tomato flu” or “tomato fever”, the first cases of which occurred in children under five, is spreading across southwestern India. According to an article published in the scientific journal The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, between May 6 and July 26, 82 cases of the infection were detected in the state of Kerala, which causes painful vesicular lesions whose size and color can be similar to a tomato. However, in the neighboring states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, new cases were reported, in older children.

The name is misleading. It is not a flu, despite having similar symptoms, and it should be closer to the hand-foot-mouth syndrome, which in most cases also occurs in children – the fact that they have less hygiene care, such as touching dirty surfaces and easily bring their hands to their mouths, explains their vulnerability. In fact, it is most likely that you are dealing with a variant of the virus that causes this common infectious disease. Two cases that emerged and investigated in the United Kingdom, of children who spent their holidays in Kerala, point to this diagnosis, according to the Pediatric Infectious Disease Journal. In India, the scientific journal was also criticized. “Unfortunately, a recent publication in The Lancet claims that the lesions gradually increase to the size of a tomato, which is completely wrong, misleading and alarming,” experts told India Today. They speak of “small red spots of 4-6 mm on the skin that later become blisters with liquid inside”, which appear on the hands, feet and buttocks. The fever would also cause rashes, even in the mouth, which could make eating difficult.

The Lancet article also hypothesized that these manifestations are a long-term side effect of dengue fever, and not a viral infection. Rashes, fever and joint pain are symptoms similar to the mosquito-borne disease common in India. The possibility of being related to SARS-CoV-2 was ruled out.

The truth is that scientific data is still scarce. “It’s important to address these concerns,” Daniel Lucey, a physician at Dartmouth Geisel School of Medicine in New Hampshire, told MedPage Today. “But for now, it doesn’t seem to me that there are any new viruses, new diseases or new clinical manifestations.”

So far, no serious cases or deaths caused by the “tomato flu” have been recorded. The potential for contagion has alarmed Indian health authorities, but the fact that there are not many cases seems to indicate that the outbreak is under control. If this does not happen, it is possible that it reaches adults and has more worrying consequences for the elderly and people with weakened immune systems. Isolation of those affected, between five and seven days after the onset of symptoms, greater hand hygiene and reinforced cleaning of surfaces and articles used by those infected can help to contain the contagion. There are no antiviral drugs or vaccines, so monitoring the results and sequelae is essential for the discovery of potential treatments for the disease. Rest, plenty of fluid intake and water compresses to relieve skin irritations are the recommended measures, says the journal The Lancet.