Whey protein and kidneys: we show if there are risks when taking the supplement – GQ

Whey protein and kidneys: find out if there are risks in taking a supplement (Photo: Photo: Disclosure)

You’re focused on the gym and soon you start taking supplements like whey protein to improve your earnings with bodybuilding workouts. Behold, one day, he hears that this can be harmful to the kidneys because of the excess protein. Is it true?

Supplementation is not always essential or necessary and, if you are not careful, there may be a risk of triggering other effects in the body, such as whey protein in the kidneys.

The effects of whey protein

In a simplified way, whey protein is a residue extracted from milk protein that, through various processes, is transformed into powder and concentrates a high protein content for those who want to replace this type of nutrient in their daily lives.

Whey protein is a residue extracted from milk protein (Photo: Disclosure)

Whey is very efficient in muscle cells and it is known that the body of an adult, in general, needs up to 1.3g of protein per kilo. That is: an individual weighing 80 kg should consume around 100 g of protein daily. But it’s not a rule.

A scoop or average dose of whey protein has about 20g of protein, used directly in muscle reconstruction and popularly indicated for hypertrophy processes or mass gain at the gym.

There are several types of whey on the market, with different flavors, packaging and sizes, variety of products and finishes, such as bars or sweets. fitnessit is even difficult to exemplify the immensity of options.

One of the most common and consumed by practitioners of physical activities are whey concentrate and whey isolate. But the difference is basically in the amount of protein per ml or mg:

whey concentrate: about 80% of the product is concentrated in protein. The rest are sweeteners, flavorings, mineral salts or vitamins that formulate it.

Whey isolated: it is even more concentrated in protein, reaching an average of 90% of the total amount.

Therefore, the daily amount of this nutrient can easily exceed the recommended, since an egg, for example, has around 19g of protein. With that in mind, the time has come to find out if taking whey can be harmful and cause the famous kidney stones.

Whey and kidney health

What commonly happens is that the kidneys need to work much harder as the diet is reinforced with supplementation or excess of vitamins and minerals. This is what they call “kidney hyperfiltration”, explains the Prof. Dr. Carlos MachadoGeneral Physician specializing in Preventive Medicine and Nephrologist.

“We always have to be careful with vitamin supplementation, proteins, energy drinks and any products focused on muscle gain or the like. These elements depend on the kidneys to be eliminated and this can overload them. It is important to have 100% healthy kidney function, especially if you are already ingesting large amounts or if you already have kidney problems”, reinforces the specialist.

Kidney stones, poisoning and kidney failure are the main causes for the excess of supplements or any substances that impair the filtering ability of the kidneys. However, they are much more linked to excessive or improper consumption, especially for those who already have kidney problems or have bad eating habits, in addition to a sedentary lifestyle and chronic diseases.

The function of proteins of high biological value (milk, eggs, red meat, fish, legumes, etc.) and whey protein are the same. Therefore, there is absolutely no need to consume it if you already have an adequate dose of natural protein in your diet. diet.

However, the doctor emphasizes the body’s need to receive these daily proteins to convert them into energy: “it is through these proteins of high biological value that our body works. Muscles, skin, ligaments, bones, tendons, white and red blood cells, immune system, among others. If you do not practice physical activity, you still need to ingest proteins so that your biological functions continue at full steam.”

Industrialized and kidney stones

The overload on the kidneys does not come exclusively from excess protein or inadequate consumption of whey protein, on the contrary. Manipulated, industrialized or high-fat products can harm the body as a whole.

as they are not food in naturawhich are free of processing and come straight from nature, canned, industrialized and sausages, in general, have chemical additions and end up releasing many toxins in our body, difficult to be digested and administered by our organs, mainly by the kidneys.

“Ingesting industrialized products increases the oxidation and aging of the body and the kidneys are the only ones that can take this out of our body. It is not through the feces that the ‘garbage’ that we eat or the chemicals ingested comes out, it is through the urine. Fats, sugars and alcohol also put a strain on the liver and must pass through it before being transported to the kidney. Therefore, they can harm the organs in different ways”, warns the doctor and professor.

The recommendation to avoid kidney problems and have a healthier and functioning body are (almost always) the same: have a proper diet, practice physical activity and drink plenty of water.

In addition, having regular exams and having medical follow-up help to prolong your health and avoid late diagnoses. The Doctor. Prof. Carlos recommends visiting a specialist every 4 months and reinforces the importance of prophylaxis:

“We take the car for inspection from time to time, we also hope that the plane has done the necessary maintenance before taking off. With the body, it would be no different. We are a machine that intends to live to 90 years and we can’t just go to the shop when the engine breaks down, or take care of our health when the body is screaming. It is necessary to go to the doctor before discovering the disease and preventing it”, concludes Machado.