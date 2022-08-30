Who is the businessman who attacked the model in the gym

Accused of assaulting and harassing patrons of a luxury gym in São Paulo, businessman Thiago Antonio Brennand Tavares da Silva Fernandes Vieira, 42, takes the surname of one of Pernambuco’s traditional families, boasts a life of luxury on social media, expresses disgust to Brazil, in addition to demonstrating to be a fan of weapons.

In a recently published video, Thiago says that he has a house in four different countries and that he has lived outside Brazil for 27 years, having returned only two years ago because of the covid-19 pandemic.

When he returned to live in Brazil after a “long period” living abroad, Thiago used social media to say that Brazilian society was “undesirable” and that corruption was common.

“It’s true that I was a member of a small wealthy group, I had everything here. No rules, nature, natural food, waves, women, etc. However, lack of education used to kill me. When I was a child, I was already disgusted by location,” he said in a post.

In addition to calling Brazil a “war zone”, he criticized the country’s social inequality and said that, in 2020, the nation was a thousand times worse than when he was a teenager. “What a fucking country!” he stated.

Brennand also used the networks to comment on controversial issues in society, such as to criticize the Ministry of Education of the Jair Bolsonaro government on July 1, 2020, when Carlos Decotelli da Silva lost his post as minister five days after being announced by the government. federal.

“This Decotelli guy is a cocksucker. What an ordinary guy. However, what about a government that appoints a guy of that strain to a Ministry as crucial to a nation as the Ministry of Education? Boasting a bad vernacular, with the pose of an illustrious, and calling himself an academic of poignant militancy, he is a scoundrel, a fake, a hideous one”, he said.

Businessman Thiago Brennand takes the surname of a traditional Pernambuco family and even boasted a ‘weapons wardrobe’ on social media Image: thiagobrennandfv/Instagram/Reproduction

Among the most recent publications on Instagram, Thiago shows a closet with several weapons. “Every man has the wardrobe he deserves,” he wrote, recounting the arsenal, which includes pistols and rifles.

The publication with the weapons was made on the same day he was caught assaulting the model Alliny Helena Gomes, who would have refused his flirtations inside the academy.

In another, the businessman spoke about gender equality, with a photo of actor Johnny Depp, who was accused by his ex-wife, Amber. heard, of violence. In June, the court ruled that Heard calling the actor a “sexual abuser” was defamation.

Men and women must be equal. I don’t allow questions about it. However, this special/all-powerful status that some political groups (mostly leftist/red) have given women over the years is not only pernicious but ignites a gender war that is both retrograde and extremely unfair! Peace, justice and equality.

remember the case

The aggression suffered by model Alliny Helena Gomes, 37, inside a gym in a luxury shopping mall in São Paulo on August 3 was caught by security cameras and released yesterday by TV Globo.

“He was upset, hanging around a lot. He told me to get out of there. I said ‘I don’t go out’, he said again ‘get out’, I said ‘I don’t go out’, I spoke louder and he said that women don’t yell at him,” said the woman.

In the images, it is possible to see when the businessman pushes the victim. “I went up too, he said, ‘I’m going to spit on you, because you deserve it.’ And he spit on me,” she said.

In the police report, witnesses confirmed the aggression reported by the model. To the report, two women said that Thiago Brennand began to pursue them or threaten them after they rejected his advances.

In a police report, he also admitted that he spat on the woman, but claimed to have made “moderate use” of force to give a “certain answer” to the model and shows no regret. “There is no slap, there is no injury, the woman was not injured. It is evident that the push did not generate anything, what happened there was a restraint and an accurate response. I would absolutely do it all over again”, said the businessman. “I hate any kind of violence against women,” he added.

He filed a police report for injury to the model.

UOL contacted lawyer Paulo Cunha Bueno several times, by phone, who defends the businessman. However, each time his secretary informed him that he could not answer the call at the moment. He also did not return to requests for position in the report.

Sought, the Public Security Department of the State of São Paulo informed, in a note, that the case is being investigated by the 15th DP (Itaim Bibi), which investigates the crimes of bodily harm and injury. “Diligences are carried out in order to clarify the facts. The investigations are carried out under judicial secrecy”, says the agency.

The academy informed, in a note, that, after the last August 3 occurrence “with the respective ex-client”, it made the immediate decision to cancel his contract and his access to the network’s units.

“Bodytech provided support to the victim, continues to collaborate with the competent authorities and reinforces that it repudiates any act of violence”, said the company.

The administration, however, did not respond to the question about why the establishment’s instructor did not prevent the aggression, even having witnessed the businessman’s action.

