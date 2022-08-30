Who was the ‘Indian of the Buraco’, the last survivor of his people found dead in Rondônia | Rondônia

The man, known for living alone and isolated in the dense Amazon rainforestdied as the last man of his people, without his ethnicity and language being discovered.

Buraco Indian — Photo: Funai/Reproduction

The indigenous resisted contact with the white man until his death.. It was first seen by a team from the Guaporé Ethnoenvironmental Protection Front (FPE Guaporé) in 1996.

The search for him has begun after a group of loggers pointed out the existence of an Indian, a hut, traps and a hole which would later serve as the villager’s nickname.

At g1, Altair Algayer, coordinator of FPE Guaporé at the time of the contact, recalled the contact attempt.

“We stayed up to two hours in front of the cabin to convince him to leave, but he armed himself inside it”, he recalls.

He lived between the municipalities of Chupinguaia (RO), Corumbiara (RO), Parecis (RO) and Pimenteiras do Oeste (RO). In 1998, the Tanaru Indigenous Land, which has 8,070 hectares, was classified as a use restriction.

Tanaru Indigenous Land in Rondônia — Photo: Reproduction/ISA

The ‘Indian of the Hole’, despite having lived in isolation for over 30 years, was not always alone. According to the National Indian Foundation (Funai) the last members of its people were killed in 1995.

“In 1995 there was a group of four people, who no longer had the genetic conditions to reproduce among them”, explained Altair.

It is not known the real reasons why the indigenous people could no longer reproduce, since it is not known if they were all elderly or if they were just men.

It is not known precisely what prevented them from reproducing, but it is a fact that since 1980, the indigenous people who lived in the Tanaru TI were victims of rampant colonization, the installation of farms and illegal logging, which led to successive attacks on the isolated peoples who lived in the region and resulted in the deaths and expulsion of indigenous people from their lands.

Since the indigenous person was first seen, more than 50 monitoring incursions have been carried out by Funai in the forest.

According to the organ, over 26 years, 53 dwellings of the ‘Tanaru Indian’ were found and all followed the same architectural pattern: a single entrance/exit door and always with a hole inside the house.

He lived in a hut, popularly known as tapiri: structure made with wood chips and bark, palm trees and logs, covered with straw from floor to ceiling.

Hole in Tapiri — Photo: Reproduction/Txai Surui

“The first thing he would do is dig a hole. Then he built the house. The action, apparently, has no function in our eyes, but I believe that the practice is linked to their religion”, explains Altair.

That’s because even with the hole inside the hut, the indigenous person didn’t sleep inside and didn’t keep anything. He usually slept in a hammock over the hole.

Last survivor of his people, ‘Indian of the Hole’ is found dead in Rondônia

The body of the Índio do Buraco was found “inside the hammock, in his hut, in the Tanaru Indigenous Land”, last Tuesday (23).

According to Ivaneide Bandeira, an environmentalist and founder of the Kanindé Ethnoenvironmental Defense Association, who also participated in the process of locating the indigenous person for over 20 years, said that at the time he was found dead, “[ele estava] dressed as he knew his death was near“.

According to Funai, “there were no traces of the presence of people at the site, nor were any markings in the woods seen along the way.” Also, there were no signs of violence or fighting.

The Federal Police (PF) was at the scene and carried out the investigation with the presence of specialists from the National Institute of Criminalistics (INC) of Brasília and the support of criminal experts from Vilhena (RO). The cause of death is still unknown.